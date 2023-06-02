Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2023 

Fluminense will host Red Bull Bragantino at the Estadio do Maracana on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have struggled for form of late and are rapidly falling behind in the race for continental football. They were beaten 2-0 by struggling Corinthians in their last league outing before losing 2-0 to rivals Flamengo in the second leg of the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil on Thursday.

Fluminense sit eighth in the league table with 13 points from eight games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Bragantino, meanwhile, endured a sluggish start to their season but have now picked up form and are steadily climbing up the table. They picked up a 2-0 win over Santos in their last league game, with Dynamo Kyiv loanee Vitinho scoring the opener before Juninho Capixaba doubled the advantage for Pedro Caixinha's men.

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Fluminense and Bragantino. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last four.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Fluminense are one of eight teams in the Brazilian top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Bragantino are one of seven teams in the Brazilian top-flight this season yet to win an away game.

The Massa Bruta have kept clean sheets in each of their last three games after managing just one in their six outings prior.

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Fluminense are on a four-game losing streak and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 12 home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Bragantino are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last seven matches. They have, however, won just two of their last seven away games and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-2 Red Bull Bragantino

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups).

