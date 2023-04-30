Fluminense vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2023 

Fluminense welcome River Plate to the Maracana for a matchday three fixture in a Group D Copa Libertadores clash on Tuesday (May 2).

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 defeat at Fortaleza in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. Moises scored a brace to inspire the Ceara outfit to victory, while John Kennedy's brace went in vain for Fluminense.

River Plate, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Atletico Tucuman in the Argentine Primera Division. Mateo Coronel put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute before River were reduced to ten men following Jose Paradela's dismissal six minutes later. Despite their numerical deficit, Los Millonarios restored parity through Joaquin Pereyra's 87th-minute own goal.

The four-time Libertadores champions will now turn their attention back to the continent, where they sit in second spot in Group D, having garnered three points from two games. Fluminense, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with maximum points from two games.

Fluminense vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were paired in Group D of the 2021 Copa Libertadores, where Fluminense won 3-1 away and drew 1-1 at home.

Fluminense's defeat to Fortaleza snapped their seven-game winning run across competitions.

River are on a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning five.

Nine of River's last 12 competitive games have had one side fail to score.

Seven of Fluminense's last ten games have produced at least three goals.

Fluminense have won their last eight home games across competitions, scoring 25 goals and conceding just once.

Fluminense vs River Plate Prediction

Fluminense and River Plate are the two top picks to qualify from Group D, with the latter among the favourites to go all the way.

A win for Fluminense will put them in pole position to top the group, and their strong home form gives them a narrow advantage against River. However, the Buenos Aires outfit are one of the most elite sides on the continent and can get a positive result on any ground on their day.

Both sides have what it takes to get a win, but the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 River Plate

Fluminense vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

