Fluminense vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Fluminense will welcome River Plate to the Estadio Maracana on Friday for their opening fixture in Group D of the Copa Libertadores.

The two sides will be keen to kickstart their continental campaign with a win to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout round.

Fluminense come into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Botafogo in the Taca Guanabara. A second-half strike by Nino gave them all three points to climb up to third in the table.

River Plate ran riot in a 5-0 thrashing of Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Copa de La Liga Argentina. Rafael Santos Borre scored a brace to power his side to victory.

Fluminense vs River Plate Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams and a win is integral to both sides' chances of securing qualification for the knockout rounds.

Fluminense are unbeaten in four domestic games. Meanwhile, River Plate are on a four-game winning run in all competitions and have not tasted defeat in their last seven games.

Fluminense form guide: W-W-W-D-L

River Plate form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Fluminense vs River Plate Team News

Fluminense

The hosts do not have any reported injuries or suspension concerns ahead of their continental exertions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

River Plate

The visitors have two players ruled out for the trip to Brazil through injury. Forward Matias Suarez (knee) and Javier Pinolas (broken hand) are both unavailable for selection.

Robert Rojas and Jorge Carrascal received red cards in the semifinal against Palmeiras last season and are suspended.

Injuries: Matias Suarez, Javier Pinolas

Suspension: Robert Rojas, Javier Pinolas

Fluminense vs River Plate Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Monteiro (GK); Danilo Barcelos, Luccas Claro, Matheus Ferraz, Lucas Calegari; Yago Felipe, Matheus Martinelli; Lucca Borges, Nene, Luiz Henrique; Fred

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani (GK); Fabricio Angileri, Hector Martinez, Paulo Diaz, Gonzalo Montiel; Agustin Palavecino, Enzo Perez, Santiago Simon; Julian Alvarez, Rafael Santos Borre, Lucas Beltran

Fluminense vs River Plate Prediction

Both sides are almost equally matched in strength, although River Plate are favorites in this tie.

Home advantage could count for Fluminense but the visitors are much more experienced in continental action. We are predicting a victory for River Plate, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-2 River Plate