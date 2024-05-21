Fluminense vs Sampaio Correa prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2024

Fluminense and Sampaio Correa return to action in the Copa do Brasil when they go head-to-head in the second leg of their third-round clash on Wednesday (May 22). Having suffered a 2-0 loss at home, the Serie C side will look to overturn their first-leg deficit and cause an upset at the Maracana.

The hosts maintained their impressive run of results in the Copa Libertadores, as they picked up a 2-1 win over Cerro Porteno last Wednesday. With the victory over the Paraguayan outfit, Fernando Diniz’s men have gone unbeaten in five games in Group A, winning thrice, to hold a six-point lead atop the points table.

Fluminense now turn their attention to the Copa do Brasil, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Sampaio Correa in the first leg of their round-three clash on May 1.

Sampaio, meanwhile, were denied their first win of the new Serie C campaign as they drew goalless with Centro Sportivo Alagoano at the weekend.

Ze Augusto’s side have gone five games without a win across competitions, losing thrice, since a 3-0 victory over Imperatriz in April.

While Sampaio will look to mount a comeback, they have struggled in front of goal, not scoring in four of their last five outings.

Fluminense vs Sampaio Correa Head-to-Head

This will be the second encounter between Fluminense and Sampaio, with Diniz’s men claiming a 2-0 victory when they met in the first leg on May 1.

Fluminense Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Sampaio Correa Form Guide: D-L-L-D-L

Fluminense vs Sampaio Correa Team News

Fluminense

The Serie A side will be without several players who have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injured: Douglas Costa, Samuel Xavier, Andre Trindade, Thiago Santos, Lele, Marlon Santos

Suspended: None

Sampaio Correa

Barring any late fitness issues, the visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Fluminense vs Sampaio Correa Predicted XIs

Fluminense (4-2-3-1): Fabio; Renato Augusto, Antonio Carlos, Martinelli, Marcelo; Alexsander Gomes, Vinicius Lima; Jhon Arias, Ganso, Keno; German Cano

Sampaio Correa (4-4-2): Felipe; Fabio, Bruno Cortez, Rafael Luiz, Thallyson; Leandro Ferreira, Gazao, Joao Felipe; Pimentinha, Brunao

Fluminense vs Sampaio Correa Prediction

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, Flamengo head into the return leg as the heavy favourites to come out on top once again. Expect Diniz’s men to pick up where they left off in the first leg and cruise to another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Fluminense 3-0 Sampaio