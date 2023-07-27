Fluminense vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

Round 17 of the Brasileiro Serie A gets underway when Fluminense and Santos go head-to-head at the Estadio do Maracana on Saturday (July 29).

Fluminense's struggles on the road continued on Sunday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Cotitiba at the Estadio Couto Pereira. Fernando Diniz’s side have gone eight away games without a win but are unbeaten in 18 games at home.

With 25 points from 16 matches, Fluminense are seventh in the standings, level on points with Sao Paulo and Red Bull Bragantino.

Meanwhile, like their hosts, Santos failed to find their feet last weekend, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Botafogo at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira. Paulo Turra’s men have failed to win 14 of their last 15 games across competitions, losing eight since May.

With 17 points from 16 games, Santos are 14th in the league table, just three points and as many places above the relegation zone.

Fluminense vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 42 meetings, Santos hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Fluminense have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared ten times.

The Tricolor are unbeaten in four home games against Santos, winning twice since a 1-0 loss in June 2018.

Turra’s side have lost all but one of their last six away games and hold the league's third-worst record on the road, picking up four points from seven games.

Fluminense are unbeaten in 18 home games across competitions, picking up 14 wins since a 1-0 loss against Volta Redonda in February.

Fluminense vs Santos Prediction

Both sides have struggled in recent weeks and are in search of a morale-boosting win. Given the Alvinegros’ dire form away from home, expect Diniz’s men to claim all three points and extend their unbeaten home run.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 Santos

Fluminense vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes.)