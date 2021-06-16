Fluminense vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fluminense host Santos at the Estadio do Maracana in Brazil's Serie A on Thursday, as both sides look to build on their solid starts to the season.

Fluminense are unbeaten in their opening three league games, having drawn two of them. Roger Machado's side are currently seventh in the league, with a win on Friday potentially taking his side up to third.

Fluminense have only lost one of their last six games across all competitions and will be hoping to continue their strong run of form when they take on Santos.

Santos are also enjoying an excellent run of form and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions.

Fernando Diniz's side are currently 12th in Serie A, only one point behind Fluminense. The Peixe will hope to topple their opponents when they face them on Friday and potentially climb into the top four.

One thing this fixture promises is goals, so the game is sure to be an exciting one. Both Fluminense and Santos are in good form and that is expected to come to the fore when they clash on Friday.

Fluminense vs Santos Head-to-Head

Santos have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Peixe have won three of their last five meetings, with Fluminense winning only one.

The two sides had to settle for a 1-1 draw the last time they faced each other.

Fluminense Form Guide: D-W-W-L-D

Santos Form Guide: L-W-W-W-D

Fluminense vs Santos Team News

Lucas Braga will make his return from injury

Fluminense

Fluminense have no new injury worries following their draw against RB Bragantino last time out.

Brazilian midfielder Hudson is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury he picked up last month.

Injured: Hudson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Santos

Santos will welcome back Lucas Braga into the squad after the winger recovered from a thigh injury.

Carlos Sanchez, Jobson, Raniel and Rafael Longuine have long-term injuries, while Luan Peres is suspended for the game.

Injured: Carlos Sanchez, Jobson, Raniel, Rafael Longuine

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luan Peres

Fluminense vs Santos Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Egidio, Luccas Claro, Manoel Messias, Samuel; Wellington, Yago; Luiz Henrique, Nene, Caio Paulista; Abel Hernandez

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John Victor; Felipe Jonathan, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Para; Jean Mota, Alison, Gabriel Pirani; Marcos Guilherme, Marinho, Kaio Jorge

Fluminense vs Santos Prediction

Both sides are in good form and that is sure to make for an enthralling Serie A contest.

We expect both sides to share the points in a high scoring draw.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-2 Santos

