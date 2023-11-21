Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | November 23rd 2023

Fluminense will host Sao Paulo at the Estadio do Maracana on Thursday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign and currently find themselves far off the Copa Libertadores places in the table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Flamengo in a game of two halves a fortnight ago with Yony Gonzalez coming off the bench to level the scores for the Tricolor at the hour mark.

Fluminense sit eighth in the league standings with 47 points from 33 games. They are just one point above their midweek opponents in 10th place and will be looking to widen that gap this Thursday.

Sao Paulo have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing a top-half finish. They played out a goalless draw against Santos last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to capitalize on their possessional dominance.

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between Fluminense and Sao Paulo. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Fluminense's 12 league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Sao Paulo are one of two teams in the Brazilian top-flight this season yet to win on the road.

The Soberano have scored 37 goals in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top-half of the table.

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Fluminense are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just one home game since January and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their five games prior. They have, however, performed woefully on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Sao Paulo

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)