Fluminense vs Sporting Cristal Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2023

Fluminense and Sporting Cristal go head-to-head in a mouth-watering Copa Libertadores group finale at the Maracana on Wednesday (June 28). The two sides are separated by two points in Group D, so a thrilling contest should ensue as the knockout race looks set to go down to the wire.

Fluminense snapped their three-game winless run at the weekend, narrowly edging out Bahia 2-1 at home. The Tricolor now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they won their their opening three matches before back-to-back defeats put their knockout hopes in the balance.

However, Fernando Diniz’s men are still in pole position in Group D, as they sit at the summit, two points and as many places above Cristal.

Meanwhile, having lost their opening two games, Cristal picked up seven points from their next three group games to keep their knockout hopes alive. Tiago Nunes’s men maintained their impressive form with a comfortable 2-0 win over AD Cantolao in the Peruvian Primera Division.

Cristal are unbeaten in 12 outings and will look to make it six wins in seven away games since mid-May.

Fluminense vs Sporting Cristal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the Tricolor winning 3-1 away in April.

The Peruvian outfit are unbeaten in 12 games, winning eight since a league defeat against Universitario in April.

The Tricolor are unbeaten in 15 home games, winning 13 since a 1-0 loss in February to Volta Redonda.

Cristal are without defeat in seven away games across competitions, winning five since the start of May.

Fluminense vs Sporting Cristal Prediction

Cristal need all three points to secure their spot in the knockouts. However, Fluminense have home advantage and should have too much quality for the Peruvian outfit. The hosts should pick up where they dropped off last time out and claim another slender win.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Cristal

Fluminense vs Sporting Cristal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Fluminense’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in nine of the Tricolor’s last ten outings.)

