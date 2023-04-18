Fluminense vs The Strongest Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023 

Fluminense welcome The Strongest to the Maracana for a Group D clash in the Copa Copa Libertadores on Tuesday (April 18).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 win at America MG in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. All three goals were scored in the second half, with German Cano, Lele and John Kennedy scoring.

The Strongest, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 win at Royal Pari in the Bolivian Division Profesional. Junior Arias scored a brace either side of the break.

The Bolivian club will turn their attention to the continent. They kickstarted their Libertadores campaign with a 3-1 home win over Argentine giants River Plate. Enrique Triverio's first-half brace inspired his side to the win.

Fluminense, meanwhile, had to come from behind to see off Sporting Cristal with a 3-1 win in Peru. Joao Grimaldo put the hosts ahead before Cano's brace inspired the comeback.

Fluminense vs The Strongest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Fluminense are on a four-game winning streak across competitions, scoring at least thrice in each win.

The Strongest have made an unbeaten start to their campaign, winning seven of ten competitive games.

The Strongest's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Fluminense have won their last six games at home across competitions, keeping a clean sheet in five games and scoring at least twice in each win.

Fluminense vs The Strongest Prediction

Both sides started their Libertadores campaign on a winning note and will be keen to gain outfight control of the group. They also come into the game in great form, with The Strongest yet to taste defeat this year, while Fluminense have won their last six home games.

The Brazilian club have done so by playing on the front foot, and their games have typically been high-scoring affairs. The Strongest, though, should do enough to get on the scoresheet, but Fluminense should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fluminense 3-1 The Strongest

Fluminense vs The Strongest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fluminense to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fluminense to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes