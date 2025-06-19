Fluminense vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Fluminense will face Ulsan at the MetLife Stadium on Friday in the second group-stage game of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The Brazilian side entered the global showpiece in a rich vein of form and have begun the tournament in similar fashion, although they were unable to pick up maximum points on the opening day.

They played out a goalless draw against Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in their game on Tuesday and perhaps deserved more from the game as they were the much better side in a game where they should have been underdogs.

Ulsan, meanwhile, traded tackles with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in their group opener and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat, falling behind late in the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite a slightly improved showing in the second.

The Tigers sit rock-bottom in Group F with zero points. Defeat on Friday will see the South Korean side eliminated from the Club World Cup should Dortmund win elsewhere.

Fluminense vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Fluminense have kept clean sheets in their last three matches while Ulsan have failed to record any in their last five.

The Tigers are one of 13 teams in the Club World Cup this year without a goal in their opening game.

Fluminense are participating in just their second Club World Cup after featuring in the previous edition of the global showpiece. Ulsan, meanwhile, are featuring in their third after 2012 and 2020.

Ulsan's last game marked their first goalless outing since April.

Fluminense vs Ulsan Prediction

Tricolor are undefeated in their last seven matches, picking up five wins in that period. They will be disappointed not to have secured maximum points last time out, but that should provide extra motivation for Saturday's game.

Ulsan are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five matches. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams, coupled with their contrasting form, could see the South Korean giants lose here.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 Ulsan

Fluminense vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Brazilian outfit's last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More