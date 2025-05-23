Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Fluminense invite Vasco da Gama to the Maracana in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The hosts are seventh in the league table with 14 points, four more than 13th-placed Vasco.

Fluzao have won one of their last five league games and were held to a 1-1 draw at Juventude last week. They bounced back with a 4-1 win at Aparecidense in the Copa do Brasil third round second leg earlier this week.

Vasco, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after five games in Serie A last week with a 3-0 home triumph over Fortaleza. Philippe Coutinho was sent off in the 68th minute. They beat Operário Ferroviário 7-6 on penalties in the Copa do Brasil.

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Rio de Janeiro-based Classico dos Gigantes rivals have met 393 times across competitions, with Vasco leding 155-123.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season, scoring twice apiece in the wins.

Seven of their last 10 meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Fluzao are unbeaten in 10 home games in the Brazilian Serie A, winning six.

Vasco are winless in nine away games across competitions, losing seven.

Both teams have conceded 11 times in nine league games, with Fluminense outscoring Vasco 11-10.

Vasco haven't scored in three of their last five league games.

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Fluminense are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions, winning six, keeping four clean sheets. They are unbeaten at home against Vasco since 2018.

Vasco, meanwhile, have won two of their last 11 games across competitions, with one of these wins coming on penalties. They have lost their four Serie A away games, scoring twice.

Tricolor have an impressive home record this season, so they should record a narrow win.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 Vasco

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

