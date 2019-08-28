Focus is on the win and not on the equation: Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes

KOLKATA: The 2019 SAFF U-15 Championship table may have been turned on its head ahead of the final Group Stage matchday, but India Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes is only concentrating on getting a favourable result against Bangladesh at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday, August 29.

India have won all their matches so far, collecting nine points from three games. They are trailed by Nepal and Bangladesh, both of whom are on six points each. However, Nepal currently occupy the second spot on the table due to a better head-to-head record against Bangladesh.

"Right now, we are only focusing on what we can do to get the three points and try to win the match. I'm sure Bangladesh will also be trying to do the same," said Fernandes.

The gaffer further went on to state that he expects a difficult challenge against the defending champions this time, especially because Bangladesh will be looking to get back to winning ways after their 1-4 loss against Nepal.

"We are expecting a tough game tomorrow, as Bangladesh would want to bounce back. At the same time, we are looking to achieve our own targets for this tournament," he said.

At the end of the day, Bibiano explained that his team will not take any of the equations for granted, and go for the three points against Bangladesh.

"Yes Nepal's win over Bangladesh has changed the complexion of the table, but for us, it does not change anything. Our effort remains to win every game," said Fernandes.

The match between India and Bangladesh is set to kick-off at 3 pm IST on Thursday, August 29, at the Kalyani Stadium.

