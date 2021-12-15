What Makes Seko Fofana a Potential Target for EPL clubs?

Seko Fofana has emerged as a linchpin for RC Lens.

RC Lens' spectacular rise to the upper echelons of French football has caught many by surprise. For a club that played in France's second division two years ago, Lens has established itself as one of France's top six.

For a team of numerous veterans, including the likes of Gael Kakuta and Jean-Louis Leca, it has been Fofana who has caught everyone's attention.

Fofana's early years in Europe

Fofana's senior career began with Fulham in the 2014/15 Championship season. He also spent a year in Bastia while on loan. Following his contract expiry with his parent club Manchester City, Fofana went on to enjoy four seasons with Udinese in Serie A.

Lens then came calling, mostly due to his performances in his final season with the Italian club. In August 2020, he signed a contract with Lens.

Teaming up with captain Yannick Cahuzac

Yannick Cahuzac is a role model in France. Bastia legend Cahuzac has been playing French football since 2005. Lens roped Cahuzac in for his leadership qualities following their promotion to Ligue 1. His impact on the club has been significant.

The duo of Fofana and Cahuzac were instrumental in Lens' meteoric rise to French football when they finished seventh last season. Fofana's vision and passing range, coupled with Cahuzac's positional brilliance, heralded major victories against Olympique Marseille and Lille last term.

At the start of the current season, Fofana was elevated to vice-captain of the team.

Fofana's dynamism as a Midfielder

One of Fofana's biggest attributes is his vision and passing range. As someone who was hailed as the next Yaya Toure, he has certainly made his mark in French football.

His link-up play with Gael Kakuta has contributed immensely to Lens' goals this season. Fofana, despite being employed as a double pivot to protect the 3-man backline, has shown great ability to move between the lines, offering more attacking threat to the opponents. His presence on the field is further evidenced by the fact that he has played each of Lens' 18 games so far this season, scoring five goals along the way.

Interest from EPL clubs

French football is no stranger to being having its best players poached by EPL clubs. Be it Newcastle, Aston Villa or even Arsenal, French talent has often been pooled into England.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was recently reported to be interested in Fofana given his impact on the French outfit. Interestingly, other French clubs—namely Marseille and Lille, have also shown plenty of interest.

With his contract expiring in 2024, several clubs will be looking to sign the 26-year old in January or during the summer transfer window.

