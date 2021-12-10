5 of the most exciting young players following in their father's footsteps

Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday night saw 18-year-old Charlie Savage make his first senior appearance for the Red Devils.

The debut was made extra memorable as Savage's 88th minute substitution was announced by a commentary team that included his own father.

Robbie Savage, who also started his career with United, had a career spanning seventeen years in the Football League and featured notable spells at Blackburn Rovers and Derby County.

However, young players following in their father's footsteps is not as common as you would expect. With a well-known name only being able to take them so far, many struggle to make the grade required for a professional career and disappear from the game.

With that being said, let's take a look at some of the most exciting examples of young players currently carving their own path across Europe.

#5 Justin Kluivert (22): OGC Nice (loan)

Justin, the son of legendary Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert, made his start at Ajax before moving to AS Roma in 2018 for €17.25 million where he has scored nine times. The past two seasons have seen him go out on loan to RB Leipzig and OGC Nice, where he already has a goal and two assists to his name this term.

A tricky, technical winger with a lot of flair, Kluivert could still develop into one of the most exciting wingers in the game despite being the oldest player on this list.

#4 Daniel Maldini (20): AC Milan

Daniel continues the tradition of the Maldini family playing for the Rossoneri. Following on from his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, who both captained the side in their day, the young player has certainly drawn huge expectations from the San Siro faithful.

A tidy playmaker with a dangerous set-piece delivery, the 20-year-old has seen his playing time increase this season, scoring one goal in four games in Serie A. One of his appearances included a Champions League debut against Liverpool.

#3 Giovanni Reyna (19): Borrussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna managed 32 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, showing he is already a key component of this Dortmund side at a young age. A midfielder with an eye for goal, Reyna notched up four goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga last season. He has also scored twice in just three appearances in the German top flight this season.

His father, Claudio Reyna, had spells in England with Manchester City and Sunderland. He is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in the USA's history and has represented his nation over a hundred times.

#2 Timothy Weah (21): Lille

With a surname as relevant to football as it is to politics, Timothy is the son of Liberian President and former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah.

The young forward was part of the Lille side that shocked French football last season. Weah chipped in with three goals in Ligue 1 as they beat PSG to the title.

#1 Erling Haaland (21): Borussia Dortmund

Undeniably one of the most exciting prospects in world football right now, Haaland is a force of nature and could become one of the very best in the sport's history. The Norwegian superstar recently became the fastest player to score 50 Bundesliga goals, reaching the milestone in just 50 games.

His father, Alf-Hinge Haaland, had a ten-year career in England with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City. However, he is probably best remembered for being on the receiving end of the infamous Roy Keane challenge in the 2001 Manchester Derby.

