Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Football could actually come home?

liam
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
32   //    10 Jul 2018, 03:20 IST

Football Fans arrive in Moscow For The world Cup Semi Finals
Football Fans arrive in Moscow For The Semi Final

Intially the entire 'Footballs coming home' saga began as a cry of desperation as British football fans had become accustomed to mediocre performances by numerous highly rated squads. However, Russia 2018 has seen a change in scenery for the 3 Lions having progressed to the Semi-finals to face a well equipped Croatian side.

What started as a laughable social media trend has turned into a lurking reality. Football actually could come home, the strength of the English squad has shown in their build up to the final 4 and I doubt I am the only hopeful supporter considering the fact that this could actually be England's year. With the pace and skillset that the 3 Lions have from the back to the front, it is easily conceivable that with two more quality showings. England could be lifting the famous trophy on July 15th.

With Croatia followed by either France or Belguim, it will surely not be an easy ride to the top but it is possible. The cream of the English crop are definitely putting in a good couple of shifts this World Cup and I really do hope they can take it all the way.

With the display Belgium has put on so far they would be the favorites to lift the trophy but as we have seen the favorites are not necessarily the winners this year with a number of high profile sides making a disastrous exit to their campaign. Regardless if it was down to dumb luck or a reckless, lazy lack of preperation we have seen a World Cup like never before with the shocks and upsets coming from teams expected to put on a spectacle and the fact that they have put in performances like we have witnessed is disgraceful wearing their National colors especially for a tournament of this stature that only comes around once every four years.

What do you guys think? Whose winning and who would we like to win?

Football Fans arrive in Moscow For The world Cup Semi Finals
Football Fans arrive in Moscow For The
worldCup
 Semi Final
FIFA WC 2018 England Football Harry Kane Harry Maguire Leisure Reading
Why are England fans chanting, ‘It’s coming home;...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Sweden 0-2 England - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Top Performers for England
RELATED STORY
FIFA world cup: 6 teams who won on home soil
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why football may truly be coming home
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England: 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Four players who could be on high-demand...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Is it coming home for England?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why England will win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us