Football fans on Twitter react after Catalonia declares independence from Spain

Catalonia has just declared itself as an independent nation and Twitter reacts to it...

A giant Catalunya flag unfurled at Camp Nou

This has been coming for a while. The friction between Catalonia and the rest of Spain has always been apparent to someone who puts even a passive glance on the region. The animosity between Catalonia and the Spanish capital of Madrid has often been depicted in the games between Barcelona and Madrid.

And now, with the independence of Catalonia from Spain, there is going to be a lot of things that would change over the past few months. For us football fans, it will always be the one question that will continuously play within our heads: where will F.C. Barcelona play now?

The Catalan club are the second most successful club in La Liga and with their state's separation from Spain, there is a good chance that they could be excluded from the top level of Spanish football.

Anyways, here is how Twitter reacted to the football aspect of this declaration:

Some fans are actually hyped about Barca going to some other league...

Barca in the PL now? — Salma (@SalmaElkhalifa) October 27, 2017

Barca gonna get exposed in the PL, they've declined so much, Man City, United, Arsenal, and Chelsea have surpassed them unfortunately — Adam (@KolasinacKross) October 27, 2017

While some others are not sure whether this is much of an important matter at all

Borders, currency, coalition government are just a few things to be decided. Where Barça will play is WAYYYY down that list. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) October 27, 2017

These people are just like the rest of us: confused

What does this mean for Barca — Dan Soff (@Dan_Soff) October 27, 2017

so uhhh whats gonna happen with barca — verratti fan acc (@danapsg) October 27, 2017

Someone explain to me, in small words, what happens to Barça now. #HolaRepublicaCatalana

... does Piqué count as an outside-EU player now? — BarçaBOOS&Negativity (@cynicule) October 27, 2017

Some already seem to know what is going to happen

Why tf do people think Barca are gonna leave La Liga? ???????????? — Zeus (@KeylorinhoZZ) October 27, 2017

While some are yet convinced about Madrid screwing up La Liga

If Barca leave La Liga, which I doubt, Real Madrid would still find a way to struggle in it. — fátima (@fatimafsays) October 27, 2017

Some are still upset about Neymar leaving

Barca to Ligue 1 NEEDED to put Neymar back where he belongs as a sideman — Ricardo Tubbs (@JCourier1) October 27, 2017

Truer words haven't been spoken

LaLiga will suck without Barca. Will it come to that? The Sports Ministry would be on the right to enforce it. It'll still suck though. — M•A•J (@UltraSuristic_) October 27, 2017

Some see the funny side

At this moment, Valencia is the leader of La Liga. [@AlbertOrtegaES1] — BarçaSpiral (@BarcaSpiral) October 27, 2017

Catalunya voting for independence a day after La Liga announced that it will implement VAR.



Coincidence? — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 27, 2017