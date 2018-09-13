Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Football fans react to Messi and Ronaldo ratings on FIFA 19

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.37K   //    13 Sep 2018, 11:34 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

FIFA developers EA Sports have finally revealed the player ratings for the top 10 players for this year’s edition of the game.

The developers have been releasing the top 100 player ratings on the game in time for its release later this month. The gradual release of rankings starting from the bottom has given way to a number of surprises as some of football’s top players missed out on the top 20 list.

Prominent among those who missed out is Liverpool and Egypt ace Mohamed Salah. Fans of the Merseyside club were left disappointed when they discovered that the Egyptian was ranked at 27th with a total ranking of 88. The Liverpool man’s rating has risen from 83 in last year’s edition of the franchise to 88.

Salah shares the 88 rating with fellow stars like Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen.

EA Sports’ final rankings reveal familiar faces in the top two. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have, for the first time in history, received the same overall rating on the game. In its history, EA has either rated the Portuguese or the Argentine as the highest depending on their performances that year.

The two five-time Ballon d’Or winners have been given a 94 rating. It appears EA has not changed Ronaldo’s overall rating but has increased Messi’s rating by one point. While the Juventus man boasts of better shooting abilities and pace, the Barcelona star has been ranked better at passing and dribbling.

The two football aces are respectively followed in rankings by Neymar (92), Kevin De Bruyne (91) David de Gea (91), Luka Modric (91), Eden Hazard (91), Luis Suarez (91), Sergio Ramos (91) and Toni Kroos (90).

Several fans were left surprised when players such as Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski were not among the top players considering the incredible campaigns they have had in the past year.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the released ratings:

FIFA 19 will be available to fans on September 28.

Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Twitter Reactions FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Player Ratings
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
