Football fans react to Messi and Ronaldo ratings on FIFA 19

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.37K // 13 Sep 2018, 11:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

FIFA developers EA Sports have finally revealed the player ratings for the top 10 players for this year’s edition of the game.

The developers have been releasing the top 100 player ratings on the game in time for its release later this month. The gradual release of rankings starting from the bottom has given way to a number of surprises as some of football’s top players missed out on the top 20 list.

Prominent among those who missed out is Liverpool and Egypt ace Mohamed Salah. Fans of the Merseyside club were left disappointed when they discovered that the Egyptian was ranked at 27th with a total ranking of 88. The Liverpool man’s rating has risen from 83 in last year’s edition of the franchise to 88.

Salah shares the 88 rating with fellow stars like Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen.

EA Sports’ final rankings reveal familiar faces in the top two. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have, for the first time in history, received the same overall rating on the game. In its history, EA has either rated the Portuguese or the Argentine as the highest depending on their performances that year.

The two five-time Ballon d’Or winners have been given a 94 rating. It appears EA has not changed Ronaldo’s overall rating but has increased Messi’s rating by one point. While the Juventus man boasts of better shooting abilities and pace, the Barcelona star has been ranked better at passing and dribbling.

The two football aces are respectively followed in rankings by Neymar (92), Kevin De Bruyne (91) David de Gea (91), Luka Modric (91), Eden Hazard (91), Luis Suarez (91), Sergio Ramos (91) and Toni Kroos (90).

Several fans were left surprised when players such as Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski were not among the top players considering the incredible campaigns they have had in the past year.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the released ratings:

Ronaldo and Messi are rated the same in fifa 19, world peace has been achieved #FIFA19 — Jordon (@Trill__Somers) September 13, 2018

Ronaldo dribble should not be more than 60 ffs — ♡ 👑 ♡ ᶻᵉʳᵒ ™ (@SRKianMiz) September 12, 2018

Why does there have to be a number one? Can’t everyone just admit these are two of the best players to ever grace the game and enjoy them both equally before they’re gone and you all regret not enjoying the both of them. — Panny Costara (@pannycostara) September 12, 2018

Strange things on FIFA 19:



Ibrahimovic won't be a walkout or exciting to pack anymore



We can do a Hybrid with Messi and Ronaldo😱 — ¹¹ (@Salahbility) September 12, 2018

Ronaldo has better shooting than Messi in fifa 19, lol. — Mr. Faraj (@FarajAli_) September 12, 2018

fifa pretty much shut everyone up, made sure Ronaldo and Messi had equal ratings — Zang ! (@Zang___) September 12, 2018

This is an insult to Messi. How FIFA gets away with this constant denigration of Messi beats me — chikarito (@chiksky02) September 12, 2018

Wow Messi finally same rating as ronaldo. But Messi has 88 passing only 😂😂😂 EA you guys are a joke of a company. #EnergyOfBarcelona #ForçaBarça #FIFA19ratings — PhillyCouti⚡⚡ (@ClinicalCouti) September 12, 2018

Messi is an unimaginable number of levels ahead of Ronaldo. Time to switch sport if you think otherwise. Ronaldo simply poaches, Messi does it all. 96 for Leo would be a more appropriate rating. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 8, 2018

EA gave Ronaldo a higher shooting rating them Messi. LMFAO. He had the worst conversion rate for some time... Even at the end of the season it wasn't amazing. — griffin (@griffinp_10) September 12, 2018

Wow… I never thought I’d see the day where Ronaldo and Messi’s FUT base cards are the exact same rating… Insane. — Greg (@Gpearce555) September 12, 2018

FIFA 19 will be available to fans on September 28.