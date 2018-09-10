Football fans react to Wenger's class gesture before Cazorla's foot surgery

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.31K // 10 Sep 2018, 13:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Santi Cazorla

Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla left the Emirates to join Spanish side Villarreal this summer following Arsenal's refusal to offer him a new deal. The Spaniard was a fan favorite who spent some of the best years of his career at Arsenal until injuries bogged him down in the last two seasons and eventually led to his departure from the club.

The Villarreal midfielder moved to the North London club from Malaga in 2012. He played 148 games in all competitions for Arsenal and won two FA Cups and two Community Shields with the side.

Cazorla enjoyed four seasons at North London, pulling strings in the Arsenal midfield, but the midfielder did not play a single game last season owing to a severe Achilles injury.

The injury was so bad that it required him to undergo ten operations and almost cost him his career. Prior to his recovery process, however, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger decided to award the midfielder with a one-year contract extension with the aim to help him focus solely on his recovery.

The former Arsenal man has now admitted that he is ‘eternally grateful’ for Wenger’s decision to give him the new contract.

In an interview with The Guardian, Cazorla said, "Arsène always supported me. He renewed my contract before the first operation, which was an incredible gesture. He called me in: 'Santi, I'm going to give you the optional year. It's here, sign it, have your operation with peace of mind.' That helped me focus on my rehabilitation without fear. I'm eternally grateful for that."

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the news:

That doesn’t surprise me one bit about the great man. A class act! — Mark Rankin (@MarkRankin86) September 8, 2018

Wenger was like a parent to his players, always wanted the best for them. — UGLY. (@Ru_NRD) September 7, 2018

That is class, respect to Wenger for doing that! — Paul G (@madforret) September 9, 2018

Remember i said when everyone was pushing for him to be sacked,'You never miss someone until you lose them'...They'll 'NEVER' find another gaffer like Arsène Wenger.👍 — Captain Fantastic8 (@nattyroons) September 9, 2018

Also, Wenger extending Cazorla's contract so that he could recover in peace is more evidence that the man was too good for this sport — Zito (@_Zeets) September 7, 2018

#Arsene is a true leader.... His policies helped through many of my courses in school. So much love for him — A D E D A Y O (@crown1022) September 9, 2018

His time as #Arsenal boss may have been nearing the end, but offering Santi Cazorla a new contract for a year to regain his fitness shows what a class act #Wenger was as a human being. #Arsenal https://t.co/ldh3e6wc6A — Jon Spurling (@JonSpurling1) September 8, 2018

Arsene Wenger.... always a Father — Oleesa Isaac Anyakwo (@oleesa_isaac) September 7, 2018

..and the abuse he got at the end was totally unacceptable.. — Dr Andy Hershon (@andyhersh) September 8, 2018

Always love and respect Wenger as a human beeing. But beeing a Manager these days his supportive treatment with Players sometimes resulted in too much trust in certain players... — Tigers Wood (@ManuelSteinhfer) September 9, 2018

The former Gunners midfielder has also revealed that he is sad at not being able to say a proper goodbye to the club's fans prior to his move to Villarreal.