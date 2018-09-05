Denmark to field third-string squad for Uefa Nations League
Football players across European leagues are currently on their international break to represent their respective countries at the Uefa Nations League.
Denmark's preparations for their opener against Wales, however, have not gone off to a good start as trouble has emerged regarding the players' commercial rights.
The players' refusal to play after a disagreement on commercial rights with the Danish Football Association (DBU) has left Denmark without their top squad. The national team includes players from third-tier club Avarta, fourth-tier Vanlose and players like Christoffer Haagh, Christian Bommelund Christensen and Kevin Jorgensen who also played in the 2016 Futsal World Cup.
Despite the availability of outstanding Danish players like Christian Eriksen, Andreas Christensen and Kasper Schmeichel, the DBU will now field a team consisting of domestic players from the first and second division of domestic football.
The DBU has since confirmed that instead of national-team coach Age Hareide, former Arsenal midfielder John Jensen will take charge of Denmark’s Nations League opener against Wales.
Responding to the situation, the 53-year-old said, “Where we are now, I see only losers in the conflict, and Danish football loses most of all. When I say yes to help here, it’s because I feel very, very strong for the national team as an institution, and because I think the most important thing must be that the games will be played.”
“I do not consider the matter between DBU and the players, my yes is not an expression of it,” said Jensen. “I just hope to help us get through the two matches and that the parties find a solution as soon as possible.
The former Arsenal man added, “The national team has meant infinitely much to me in my career and in my life. It hurts to follow this course, and I hope my contribution can help mitigate the negative consequences.”
Since the news, fans have been flooding Twitter to have a word on the situation:
Denmark impressed at the World Cup in Russia this summer and the team stands at ninth in the FIFA rankings.