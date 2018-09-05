Denmark to field third-string squad for Uefa Nations League

Football players across European leagues are currently on their international break to represent their respective countries at the Uefa Nations League.

Denmark's preparations for their opener against Wales, however, have not gone off to a good start as trouble has emerged regarding the players' commercial rights.

The players' refusal to play after a disagreement on commercial rights with the Danish Football Association (DBU) has left Denmark without their top squad. The national team includes players from third-tier club Avarta, fourth-tier Vanlose and players like Christoffer Haagh, Christian Bommelund Christensen and Kevin Jorgensen who also played in the 2016 Futsal World Cup.

Despite the availability of outstanding Danish players like Christian Eriksen, Andreas Christensen and Kasper Schmeichel, the DBU will now field a team consisting of domestic players from the first and second division of domestic football.

The DBU has since confirmed that instead of national-team coach Age Hareide, former Arsenal midfielder John Jensen will take charge of Denmark’s Nations League opener against Wales.

Responding to the situation, the 53-year-old said, “Where we are now, I see only losers in the conflict, and Danish football loses most of all. When I say yes to help here, it’s because I feel very, very strong for the national team as an institution, and because I think the most important thing must be that the games will be played.”

“I do not consider the matter between DBU and the players, my yes is not an expression of it,” said Jensen. “I just hope to help us get through the two matches and that the parties find a solution as soon as possible.

The former Arsenal man added, “The national team has meant infinitely much to me in my career and in my life. It hurts to follow this course, and I hope my contribution can help mitigate the negative consequences.”

Since the news, fans have been flooding Twitter to have a word on the situation:

Denmark national football team will field players from 2nd Division and National Futsal Team due to major players didn't agreed on commercial rights with the Dannish Football Union.#Denmark #football @DanishFooty pic.twitter.com/TGb0Uh1QSq — WhaleBets (@WhaleBets_com) September 5, 2018

Denmark's players are refusing to play.



So it looks like futsal players are going to play against Wales instead 😳



Full story: https://t.co/LcPcpSiOS8 pic.twitter.com/xH4iVUe3EV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 4, 2018

Ridicilous whats going on with the Denmark football team! Playing for your country is an honour and a privilege not many people get to experience — Sion Parry (@sion_parry) September 3, 2018

Denmark's national football team, and the union, are beefing. So tonight, we'll play Slovakia with players from the 2nd division. It's going to be a bloodbath. — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) September 5, 2018

Denmark's football team is on strike so they are putting together a team of amateurs . Despite my zero interest in sport I am really amused by this story. Imagine your five aside team playing for Ireland . — Siobhán Nic Chumhaill (@Siobhan2culture) September 5, 2018

Denmark's national football team has been forced to call up football players from its five-a-side indoor format after a dispute with the country’s regular squad members. https://t.co/ov5IUPbJrE — Lyudmil Soarev (@lyudmil_soarev) September 5, 2018

The stuff that's happening with Denmark national football team is crazy — DAN (@FAB_DUA_LFC_18) September 4, 2018

Denmark set to field ‘futsal’ players against Wales on Sunday. You couldn’t make this up... — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) September 4, 2018

Honestly see this Denmark game as a possible chance to slip up, playing players who never thought they’d play for their national side and being managed by a player who won the euros for them in 92. Those lads will be fired up like a kid drinking 100 red bull. I know I would be — Lee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@lee_spear92) September 4, 2018

Hearing that literally anyone off the street can rock up & play for Denmark's national football team as long as they're not as bad at football as @christianafck25 is. — 𝕯𝖊𝖓 🇬🇾 🇯🇲 🇬🇧 (@LePhantomDennis) September 4, 2018

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark(‘s football team) — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) September 3, 2018

Denmark impressed at the World Cup in Russia this summer and the team stands at ninth in the FIFA rankings.