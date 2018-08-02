Football League 2018/19: Championship Season Preview

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 210 // 02 Aug 2018, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will win the EFL Championship this season?

The World Cup is in the history books, and the new season finally kicks off this weekend across England.

While fans will have to wait one more week for the Premier League to get underway, all 72 football league teams will be in action this weekend, and it is shaping up to be yet another thrilling campaign.

With several clubs having spent well this Summer, The Championship is perhaps harder to predict than ever this year.

That being said, there is always plenty of fun to be had trying to guess where each team is going to end up. With that in mind, let's take a detailed look at all 24 teams in the Championship this season and try and predict how their season is going to play out.

#1 Aston Villa

Villa will be hoping to finally return to the top flight

It's been a wild few months for Aston Villa. After falling at the final hurdle following an uninspired performance against Fulham at Wembley, the former Premier League giants fell into financial uncertainty at the start of June.

And in the middle of July it was confirmed that Egyptian Billionaire Nassef Sawiris, along with American Wes Eddens had brought a majority share in the club, with the former taking over as chairman.

Villa fans are hoping that the new money in the club will be enough to keep a lot of last season's players in Birmingham, with James Chester attracting interest from Stoke, and Jack Grealish attracting interest from just about everybody.

Despite the initial doom and gloom from the back end of last season, Villa should be able to manage a playoff push once again this season, though, automatic promotion feels like it may be out of their reach.

Predicted finish: 6th

#2 Birmingham City

Birmingham will be hoping to build on last season's heroics

From one Birmingham based club to another, Villa's rivals Birmingham will be hoping to build on last season's final day heroics.

Garry Monk saved Birmingham from relegation last season, and it looks as though their aims will be fairly similar this year.

Monk's win ratio since taking over the club suggests that he is capable of guiding them to a mid-table position this year, but the club's pre-season signings have hardly set the world on fire.

The Blues have developed a knack for avoiding relegation over the past few seasons though, and most fans would be glad to see them repeat that feat once again this year.

Prediction: 19th

#3 Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray's side will be hoping to build on last season's promotion

After securing promotion from League One at the first time of asking, Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to avoid an instant return to the third division this season.

Blackburn will be hoping to continue their momentum from last season, where they finished runners-up in League One to Wigan Athletic.

The Lancashire club have not been too busy in the transfer market, but they have succeeded in keeping several key players at the club, included last season's star player- Bradley Dack.

Rovers fans will also be hoping to see Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong return on loan for the season; the young striker smashed in 9 goals in his time at Rovers and was pivotal in their promotion push.

The key for any promoted side is to build on the momentum of the previous season and keep all of their squad in place. Blackburn is already halfway there.

Prediction: 16th

1 / 8 NEXT