“Football is nothing without Cristiano Ronaldo” – Fans salute ‘insane’ Manchester United superstar for stunning hat-trick against Norwich

Manchester United fans went into overdrive after Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday. The Portuguese struck all three of his side's goals in a nervy 3-2 win at Old Trafford, including a sensational free-kick to bring up his treble.

He struck a brace in the first half but Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki struck apiece to bring the Canaries level by the 52nd minute.

With the lock winding down and Manchester United struggling to find a winner against the bottom-dwellers, Ronaldo popped up with the winner.

They won a free-kick just outside the penalty box and the 37-year-old whipped an unstoppable effort into the far corner through the Norwich wall.

The hosts were back in front and held out for the remainder of the match to clinch all three points and move up to fifth place in the league table.

Manchester United fans in awe of talismanic No.7

Ronaldo has admittedly endured a drop in form since the turn of the year and was even booed by the home crowd early on in the game. However, he responded in a way that he knows best, netting a hat-trick, his second of the season and second in a row at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old opened the scoring with a composed finish off Anthony Elanga's pass in the seventh minute. He then doubled their cushion with a close-range header.

He then scored a third from an impeccable free-kick, the 60th of his career. He put Manchester United back in front and rounded off a Player of the Match performance.

Fans are in awe of Ronaldo, who now has 21 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for United this season. He is now tied with Diogo Jota in third on the Premier League scoring chart (15 each).

Considering how poor the Red Devils have been this season overall, some fans are impressed that he's still managed to net so many goals.

More importantly, many of them have been highly consequential, helping United win crucial points during moments of defeat or a draw, just like tonight.

Here are the best Twitter reactions:

Orpcyy 🌚 @HLaykan



It is actually insane.



He’s outscoring Players like Kane, Mane, Vardy.



Imagine what he’d do if he is in a proper team Ronaldo being outscored by only Salah and Son in the most competitive league in the world at age 37 with a Dead United team is not spoken about enough.It is actually insane.He’s outscoring Players like Kane, Mane, Vardy.Imagine what he’d do if he is in a proper team Ronaldo being outscored by only Salah and Son in the most competitive league in the world at age 37 with a Dead United team is not spoken about enough. It is actually insane.He’s outscoring Players like Kane, Mane, Vardy. Imagine what he’d do if he is in a proper team 🐐🐐

𝒩𝑜𝓃𝓈𝑜 @NonsoNotNice Football is nothing without Cristiano Ronaldo. Football is nothing without Cristiano Ronaldo.

SFM @sfmanso Ronaldo can’t be stopped! What a player! Ronaldo can’t be stopped! What a player!

Chief Augustine @auskenfine @Kaz7iiV2 Ronaldo is having nightmares of playing in Europa or Conference League. Man is taking it personal 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Kaz7iiV2 Ronaldo is having nightmares of playing in Europa or Conference League. Man is taking it personal 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Cobham🥶🆙 @ChelseaHD6 @sistoney67 How Ronaldo scored 15 goals with this United squad is insane @sistoney67 How Ronaldo scored 15 goals with this United squad is insane👀

🇦🇱 @honestalbo When Ronaldo will stop playing football I would cry for days. When Ronaldo will stop playing football I would cry for days.

Edited by Aditya Singh