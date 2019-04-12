Football Predictions: Premier League Predictions Today

Jack Critchley FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 54 // 12 Apr 2019, 13:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jamie Vardy is one of those who have found a new lease of life under Brendan Rodgers

The Premier League returns this weekend with a full fixture list to choose from and we’ve picked out some betting predictions from the top flight.

Premier League Football Betting Tips

Leicester vs Newcastle – Friday 20:00 BST

The first of our Premier League predictions comes from the King Power with Leicester City taking on Newcastle United under the floodlights.

The Foxes have been revitalised under Brendan Rodgers, and a number of players have benefitted from the Northern Irishman’s arrival.

Jamie Vardy is one of those who have found a new lease of life under the former Liverpool boss, and he netted twice against relegated Huddersfield last weekend. It moved him onto 15 for the campaign, and almost 50% of those strikes have come in his last six matches.

Newcastle United don’t concede many away from home, but Leicester’s movement is likely to cause them a few problems. Florian Lejeune is out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Palace, and that’s a blow for Rafa’s men.

A reshuffle at the back is far from ideal ahead of a tricky away trip to an in-form side, and I expect Jamie Vardy to take full advantage on Friday night.

Premier League Prediction #1 – Jamie Vardy Anytime Goalscorer – 6/5 with Bet365

Advertisement

Brighton vs Bournemouth – Saturday 15:00 BST

The second of our Premier League betting tips comes from the AMEX Stadium as Brighton take on Bournemouth.

The Seagulls were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City last weekend, but they put in a decent second half performance, and came close to taking the match to extra time.

Chris Hughton’s side are generally very strong at home, and they’ve only twice here to sides outside of the top four.

They still aren’t quite safe, but they can now concentrate on cementing their Premier League survival.

Bournemouth recent form is extremely worrying. After taking the lead against Burnley, they conceded a couple of sloppy goals, and Eddie Howe was unhappy with his side’s display.

Away from home, they have won just four times, and just twice against sides outside of the bottom two.

They eased past West Ham on the opening day of the season, and also stuck four past Watford at the beginning of October, but travelling fans have had very little to cheer since then.

Brighton have the tools to trouble the Cherries, and Bournemouth’s current form doesn’t fill me with any confidence whatsoever.

Premier League Prediction #2 – Brighton Win – 13/10 with Betway

Fulham vs Everton – Saturday 15:00 BST

Our third Premier League betting tip comes from the Saturday afternoon kick-off between Fulham and Everton.

It’s been a season to forget for the Cottagers, and their defence has let them down time and time again. The West Londoners have conceded 76 goals, 13 more than already-relegated Hudderfield!

Although 44 of those efforts have come on the road, they’ve still shipped 32 at Craven Cottage, which is exactly two per match.

The fans are unlikely to be relishing the visit of in-form Everton, who have re-discovered their shooting boots after a barren spell at the start of 2019.

The Toffees have scored 22 goals away from home, with seven of those coming in their last three games.

Marco Silva’s side have netted 2-2-3 in their last three matches on their travels, and they’ll be licking their lips at the prospect of facing this haphazard Fulham back-line.

Only four visiting sides have failed to score two goals at Craven Cottage this season, and Everton are unlikely to add their name to that list.

Premier League Betting Tip #3 – Everton to Score Over 1.5 Team Goals – 8/11 with Betway

Watford vs Arsenal – Monday 20:00 BST

Our final Premier League prediction comes from Watford as the Hornets host Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

Javi Gracia’s side are on cloud 9 after securing their place in the FA Cup final last weekend. They’ve had eight days to get the celebrations out of their system, and they should be ready for this Premier League encounter.

The hosts are extremely hard to beat on their own patch, with only Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and (strangely) Bournemouth have left with maximum points this season.

Arsenal will be hoping to follow suit, but their away form is troubling. The Gunners have won just a third of their games on the road, and have picked up just a single victory since November 25th. That came against already-relegated Huddersfield.

They also come off the back of a Europa League game with Napoli, and they will have the second leg at Stadio San Paolo to look ahead to.

Unai Emery’s side could struggle here, yet they are very short in the betting.

Watford have recently beaten in-form Leicester here, and the confidence is flowing, they should be able to get something from this clash.

Watford are a tempting outright proposition, but it’s safer to back them on the Draw No Bet market.

Premier League Prediction #4 – Watford Draw No Bet – 7/5 with Sport Pesa

Premier League Betting Tips

Jamie Vardy – Anytime Goalscorer – 6/5

Brighton Win – 11/8

Everton Over 1.5 Team Goals – 8/11

Watford Draw No Bet – 6/4

Advertisement