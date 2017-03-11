Which football teams has David Beckham played for?

We take a look at every team David Beckham's wand of a right foot has played for.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017, 15:02 IST

David Beckham has played for a number of clubs in his illustrious career.

Before the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo became household names across the world, there was David Beckham. A name synonymous with even non-football fans, Beckham is the only British player whose popularity stretched beyond football boundaries.

Be it his hairstyles, the movie “Bend it like Beckham” or the style quotient that enabled his name to ring alongside the celebrities in the entertainment field, David Beckham has undoubtedly played his part in spreading football across the world.

Blessed with a wand of a right-foot that was evident from his set-piece delivery and crosses, David Beckham was one of the world’s greatest free-kick takers. Over the course of two decades, he thrilled fans in various countries, thereby earning recognition from fans all over the world.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at every football team he has played for since the start of his career.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur

David Beckham signed his first professional contract at Tottenham Hotspur

A possible surprise for many, David Beckham was part of the Tottenham youth structure and not at the other English giant as many would expect. However, he barely spent any notable time at the club before venturing towards the club of his dreams, where he became a superstar.

Further, Beckham also trained with Tottenham in January and February of 2011 to maintain fitness during the off-season of his then club playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in America.