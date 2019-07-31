Football: The 4 biggest transfer sagas of this summer

Venkat Harish FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2019, 19:22 IST

Bale could be a former Madrid player soon enough Ole Solskjaer seems to have convinced Paul Pogba

The months of June and July is void of European football. Despite no big game nights, fans find these two months interesting because of the countless transfer rumours and speculations.

Agents add oil to the burning fire with their transfer gossips. Players get featured in the headlines for both speaking and being silent. It is a tricky period for professionals.

The fans always find this period interesting in the hope that new players will arrive to make their team better.

Here are the biggest transfer sagas of this summer, with all the twists and turns:

#4 Paul Pogba

Pogba wants to leave

Paul Pogba to Real Madrid has been a story for more than a year now. Manchester United's disastrous last season coupled with Zidane's return to Madrid's hot seat meant the story came to the front pages again.

Paul Pogba fired the spark, saying that Real Madrid is a dream club towards the end of last season. He gave a boost to the rumours by saying that he was looking for a new challenge elsewhere after three seasons at Manchester United. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola made it public that his client wants to leave Old Trafford. Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid kept delivering welcoming words to his countryman.

United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave no clue about his star player whatsoever. He kept denying that Pogba was leaving. He even said Pogba could be United's captain next season. Those consistent efforts appear to be a success for now. Pogba performed at his best in United's pre-season. He also has not spoken a word since the games began.

Madrid's poor form will make Pogba think twice before making a switch. Without any late drama, Pogba will remain a United player for at least a year.

