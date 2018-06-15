Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Portugal Team vs Spain, Predicted XI

Portugal take on Spain in the all-important Group B clash. The winner is all but guaranteed to top Group B!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature 15 Jun 2018, 19:34 IST
5.50K

Portugal v Algeria - International Friendly
Portugal v Algeria - International Friendly

World Cup 2018 is up and running with Russia thrashing Saudi Arabia on the opening day.

The Euro 2016 champions kickoff their World Cup campaign tonight vs Spain. The 2010 World champions will be a very tough opponent for Portugal but this team is capable of beating anyone on their day.

Portugal vs Spain LIVE | World Cup Score | Portugal Live | Spain Live

Spain are under new manager, Fernando Hierro, who took over from Julen Lopetegui. The Real Madrid manager was sacked by RFEF after he signed a deal with Los Blancos behind their back.

Portugal will try to make the most of the chaos in the Spain camp and steal a win tonight. The European heavyweights are favourites to qualify from Group B and the winner of this game is likely to end up on top of the table.

Team News

There are no injury concerns for Portugal and that gives Fernando Santos a selection headache. Selecting a partner for Pepe at the heart of the defence and one for Cristiano Ronaldo upfront is going to be the most tedious task.

Santos has Jose Fonte, Bruno Alves and Bruno Fernandes to pick from in the defence. All three have been in good touch and have done all they can to earn a starting XI spot.

Meanwhile, in the attack, Goncalo Guedes and Andre Silva will be fighting for the starting role beside Ronaldo. Bernardo Silva is expected to play on the right wing with Bruno Fernandes on the left side.

Also read: World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Portugal, Predicted XI

Portugal XI and Formation

Portugal predicted Starting XI vs Spain
Portugal predicted Starting XI vs Spain

This will be the 6th meeting between the two sides at the World Cup. 4 of the previous games have been won by Spain while the other ended as a 1-1 draw. Portugal will be hoping to break the jinx and win for the first time against the Spanish opponents.

FIFA WC 2018 Portugal Football Spain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Andres Iniesta FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews FIFA World Cup Group Previews
World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Portugal, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain, Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain - 3 Key Battles That...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: 5 key players who will...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Five things to...
RELATED STORY
Portugal vs Spain Preview: Sochi Lays Down the Carpet for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group B
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group B
RELATED STORY
10 most capped players to appear in World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
FT EGY URU
0 - 1
 Egypt vs Uruguay
FT MOR IRA
0 - 1
 Morocco vs Iran
FT POR SPA
3 - 3
 Portugal vs Spain
Today FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Today ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Today PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
Tomorrow CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
Tomorrow COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
Tomorrow GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
Tomorrow BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us