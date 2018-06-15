World Cup 2018: Portugal Team vs Spain, Predicted XI

Portugal take on Spain in the all-important Group B clash. The winner is all but guaranteed to top Group B!

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Feature 15 Jun 2018, 19:34 IST 5.50K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Portugal v Algeria - International Friendly

World Cup 2018 is up and running with Russia thrashing Saudi Arabia on the opening day.

The Euro 2016 champions kickoff their World Cup campaign tonight vs Spain. The 2010 World champions will be a very tough opponent for Portugal but this team is capable of beating anyone on their day.

Portugal vs Spain LIVE | World Cup Score | Portugal Live | Spain Live

Spain are under new manager, Fernando Hierro, who took over from Julen Lopetegui. The Real Madrid manager was sacked by RFEF after he signed a deal with Los Blancos behind their back.

Portugal will try to make the most of the chaos in the Spain camp and steal a win tonight. The European heavyweights are favourites to qualify from Group B and the winner of this game is likely to end up on top of the table.

Team News

There are no injury concerns for Portugal and that gives Fernando Santos a selection headache. Selecting a partner for Pepe at the heart of the defence and one for Cristiano Ronaldo upfront is going to be the most tedious task.

Santos has Jose Fonte, Bruno Alves and Bruno Fernandes to pick from in the defence. All three have been in good touch and have done all they can to earn a starting XI spot.

Meanwhile, in the attack, Goncalo Guedes and Andre Silva will be fighting for the starting role beside Ronaldo. Bernardo Silva is expected to play on the right wing with Bruno Fernandes on the left side.

Also read: World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Portugal, Predicted XI

Portugal XI and Formation

Portugal predicted Starting XI vs Spain

This will be the 6th meeting between the two sides at the World Cup. 4 of the previous games have been won by Spain while the other ended as a 1-1 draw. Portugal will be hoping to break the jinx and win for the first time against the Spanish opponents.