“Football and the World Cup are too big for that” - Sepp Blatter makes interesting claim on ‘mistake’ of Qatar becoming World Cup hosts 

Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA president, has sensationally admitted that awarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights to Qatar was a mistake.

The 86-year-old was in charge of the organization when the Gulf State was controversially awarded the event in 2010. Allegations of corruption emerged shortly after the vote, with a number of moral issues plaguing Qatar in the lead-up to the tournament.

The abhorrent treatment of migrant workers, and issues regarding LGBTQ+ supporters, and extortionate costs, have shrouded the tournament in controversy.

Blatter, who was cleared of fraud charges in July regarding his time as FIFA president, insists he did not vote for Qatar to host the competition.

Blatter told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger that he wanted the USA to host instead, as he proclaimed:

“The choice of Qatar was a mistake. At the time, we actually agreed in the executive committee that Russia should get the 2018 (edition) and the USA that of 2022."

He added:

"It would have been a gesture of peace if the two long-standing political opponents had hosted the (tournament) one after the other. It’s too small a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for that.”

Sepp Blatter questions why current FIFA president Gianni Infantino lives in Qatar ahead of the World Cup

Blatter's time in charge of football's governing body ended in disgrace and he admitted that Qatar hosting the tournament is a mistake.

When asked about his role in the Middle East nation being awarded football's biggest competition, Blatter attempted to deflect blame on Infantino. He stated:

“For me it is clear: Qatar is a mistake. The choice was bad. What I’m wondering: why is the new Fifa president living in Qatar? He can’t be the head of the local World Cup organisation. That’s not his job. There are two organising committees for this, a local one and one from Fifa.”

Blatter also added that he was glad the showpiece event was going ahead in the gulf state, despite regretting FIFA's decision. He added:

“I can only repeat: the award to Qatar was a mistake, and I was responsible for that as president at the time. Now that the World Cup is imminent, I’m glad that, with a few exceptions, no footballers are boycotting the (tournament).”

