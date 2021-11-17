Modern football is much more than 22 men chasing a ball. Over the course of years, the sport has evolved to be more dramatic and glamorous.

We have seen players bossing on and off the pitch. They have become a brand in themselves, at times earning more off the pitch than on it.

Factors like endorsements, brand deals, promotions, etc. play a massive role in determining a player's brand value these days. A major credit for a player's evolution as a brand goes to the most popular social media platform — Instagram.

Instagram users are keen on their favorite players' lifestyles, fashion sense, fitness regime, football training routine and personal lives. Thus, it paves the way for football stars to receive a massive following and likeness on Instagram. The same has also resulted in major brands approaching footballers for paid promotions.

In this article, let's take a deep dive in order to find out which player earns the most per Instagram post.

Top 10 footballers who make the most money per Instagram post

#10 Sergio Aguero — $94,800

Sergio Aguero goes by the name Kun Aguero on the social media platform

Sergio Aguero boasts 20.4m followers on Instagram as of now. The Argentine goes by the name Kun Aguero on the social media platform. His switch to Barcelona this summer made the former Manchester City striker the talk of the town.

La Liga can't compare itself against the Premier League's reach and fame. However the move has helped Sergio Aguero. Mostly because football fans were excited about the union of Sergio Aguero and his national teammate and dear friend — Lionel Messi.

Even though the fate had something else in waiting, Aguero benefitted from the whole scenario. Despite being fluent in English, Aguero mostly uses the Spanish language on Instagram. That made him a quick favorite amidst the La Liga faithful who are infamous for having strong feelings towards non-Spanish speaking players.

Aguero's Instagram posts see about 1.5m likes on average. The Barcelona man earns around $94,800 per Instagram post.

#9 Luis Suarez — $221,000

Suarez has 42.2 million followers on Instagram

Luis Suarez isn't a conventional 'Instagrammer'. The Uruguayan's posts aren't as glamorous or happening as his peers. Luis Suarez's Instagram posts mostly revolve around family or training.

The Atletico Madrid striker also earns a handsome share from brand deals and paid partnerships. He recently endorsed a crypto currency brand that has already crossed 1.5 million views.

The former Barcelona number 9 has 42.2 million followers on Instagram and is fairly active on the social media platform. Suarez also experienced a lot of engagement to the posts from his international outings.

On 1st of August, 2021, Luis Suarez posted a vacation picture of him along with his former teammate and dearest friend Lionel Messi. The post received over 2.6 million likes and is one of the most liked pictures of the forward in recent times.

As per reports, Suarez earns about 221,000 USD per Instagram post.

