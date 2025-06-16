"For me, they extinguish Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo" - When Samir Nasri named 2 players more talented than iconic duo

In 2024, former player Samir Nasri claimed that Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario were better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Frenchman had opined that the Brazilian legends were on a level above the Portuguese and Argnetine icons.
Speaking on a podcast, Nasri said Ronaldinho was the best 'pure talent' in football history, as he could control the ball and produce magic. He added that several coaches had heaped praise on Ronaldo Nazario. Nasri said (via Aminematue TV's X handle):
"An example in terms of bonus, Ronaldo (R9) and Ronaldinho, in terms of pure talent, if they had been serious, they extinguish. For me, they extinguish Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In pure talent, Ronaldinho, what he does with the ball, brother, it’s unheard of."
He added:
"And Ronaldo (R9), for example, there are coaches who have worked and have seen all these players before their eyes. They said, ‘I’ve never seen Ronaldo the Brazilian what he could do. And I’ve never seen anyone else do it.'”
However, in 2015, Nasri praised both Messi and Ronaldo, saying (via ESPN):
"I think Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo play in their own galaxy. They compete with each other."
Samir Nasri never had the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi during his career.
Cristiano Ronaldo once claimed that his rivalry with Lionel Messi was over
After moving to Al-Nassr in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media and claimed that his rivalry with Lionel Messi was over. He asserted that they followed their paths and that their legacies will live on.
Ronaldo said (via ESPN):
"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing."
"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that," he added.
After months of negotiations, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to extend his contract at Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar recently confirmed that he was not joining any side for the FIFA Club World Cup, despite interest.
Lionel Messi is in contract talks with Inter Miami, but is currently busy playing in the FIFA Club World Cup.