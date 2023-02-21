“For me Ronaldo is not number one” – When ex-Real Madrid midfielder picked Lionel Messi as the ‘best in the world’

The raging debate on who is the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has divided football fans for eternity. One interesting opinion on the issue was that of Fernando Gago, former Argentina and Real Madrid midfielder who had the unique privilege of playing with both superstars.

bet365 @bet365 A product of Boca Juniors' youth academy, Fernando Gago made 146 appearances and won nine trophies for the club over two spells.



He also made 92 appearances for Real Madrid. A product of Boca Juniors' youth academy, Fernando Gago made 146 appearances and won nine trophies for the club over two spells.He also made 92 appearances for Real Madrid. https://t.co/0EGCd2efam

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca in 2018, Gago said:

“For me he [Ronaldo] is not number one. For me, the best in the world is Messi because of the way he plays, moves with the ball and changes matches,” Gago said. “Messi has incredible ability and I love the way that he plays.”

“We know that he has the ability to win a match in half a second and that gives you peace of mind,” Gago told Marca on the subject of Messi in 2018.

“In every game I have the feeling that he can make us win at any time. Messi’s way of leading is with the ball, sometimes a glance is enough.

“He has an incredible personality, he understands the game perfectly, he has fought for 14 years to be the best without letting himself down, and that shows how he is.

“He is the best I have seen in my life, without a doubt.”

Gago was regarded as an intelligent player, playing alongside the current PSG attacker Messi and Sergio Aguero through Argentina's youth teams. He secured his big European move when Real Madrid bought him from Boca Juniors. However, he had an injury-laden career and could never really become one of the world's best.

He now serves as the manager for Argentine Primera Division team Racing Club.

Ronaldo and Messi are not the 'GOAT', says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has given his opinion on the GOAT debate.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has snubbed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the debate for the title of 'GOAT'. Speaking to SPORTbible, the Portuguese icon said that the recognition of the greatest of all time should go to Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

The Football Arena @thefootyarena



How lucky are we.. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stats after turning 30.How lucky are we.. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stats after turning 30.How lucky are we..😍 https://t.co/Wdk1DC0Z8N

He said:

"Ronaldo, El Fenomeno. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, and they have remained at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo [Nazario].

"When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realized that he was the best player I'd ever seen take to the field. Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible."

El Fenomeno had a brief stint at Barcelona when Mourinho was a part of the coaching staff.

Poll : 0 votes