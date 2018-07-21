For the first time in years, optimism is low in the Manchester United camp

Sir Alex departed from Old Trafford in style - with a PL title

For those Manchester United fans who have been around since the Alex Ferguson era, the decline of the club over the last 4 to 5 years (most notably, the absence of a league title) has been painful to watch.

United are a club founded on the principles of attacking football and youth development, but above all, winning is in their DNA. This obsession with silverware became pronounced only after Ferguson took over the reins in 1986.

But it has become so ingrained since then, that even an FA Cup win couldn't save Louis van Gaal's job at Old Trafford, and Jose Mourinho's proven track record as a Premier League boss is the only thing keeping him at Old Trafford.

But in spite of the club's recent failings, their poor domestic performances, and their baffling lack of attacking flair, there's always been one thing that's never been in short supply -- hope.

Year in, year out, United are pegged as the title favourites, irrespective of their performance in the previous season. But for the first time since Ferguson retired, not a single fan believes they can pull it off in 2018/19.

This is in large part due to an ordinary transfer window so far. Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have moved fast to secure some incredible signings, the most notable ones being Alisson from Roma and Fabinho from Monaco.

Liverpool's weaknesses last season were obvious, and Klopp has been quick to rectify them by bringing in reinforcements in the summer, and having concluded his business early, he has plenty of time to impose his philosophies and tactics on his new signings.

City have a largely balanced squad that stormed to the league title last season. They already have one big money signing in the form of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester, a world class backup option to Sterling and Sane.

Arsenal have snapped up bargains in Lichtsteiner, Torreira and Leno, and for the first time in years, the Gunners are hopeful of launching a bid for the title.

Although Tottenham have made no signings so far, they already have a talented squad, and Pochettino will view his biggest success of this transfer window to be the retainment of his star players.

But United have so far signed a 35-year-old backup keeper, a midfielder who got injured the day after he was signed, and a 19-year-old prospect.

Make no mistake, these are all decent signings, but in no way are they sufficient to be considered as the necessary reinforcements to help United become legitimate title contender.

United's problem last season was always their lack of going forward, and their absence of a traditional winger in that department was a shortcoming.

This has been a problem for quite some time now, and Mourinho tried to solve it by snapping up Sanchez from Arsenal (no doubt an absolute bargain), but the Chilean hasn't hit the heights he reached at the Emirates, and he'll turn 30 in December.

There are several viable options out there in the form of Malcolm (Bordeaux), Leon Bailey (Leverkusen) and Christian Pulisic (Dortmund), but United haven't made a move for any of them. With more and more fans being disgruntled with the drab style of play last season (especially after that explosive start against Swansea and West Ham), don't be surprised if Mourinho doesn't last the year.

And Jose's complaints to the media about the Premier League scheduling also do not bode well for the future. The Portuguese boss is exceptional at mind games (as Antonio Conte knows only too well), but his comments recently seem more like premature excuses being made well ahead of a domestic season that everyone knows is not going to end well.

Having said that, it's not all doom and gloom in the red half of Manchester. United's lack of transfer activity could be an indication of Mourinho's willingness to give their youth stars a chance.

And there's no shortage of that -- Andreas Pereira and Tim Fosu-Mensah are returning on the back of impressive loan spells at Valencia and Crystal Palace, and Tahith Chong's second half cameo in the 1-1 draw with Club America hinted at big things to come from the 18-year-old.

Tahith Chong provided the cross that led to United's equalizer against Club America

There's also Scott McTominay, who played a crucial role in the first team towards the end of last season, and Angel Gomes whose potential is off the charts.

And for those of you who think that Mourinho's traditional distrust of youth could be a stumbling block, Diogo Dalot's signing could be a hint of his willingness to try out new things.

While the Red Devils have always been known for their financial strength, and for making big money moves, they've also always invested in youth signings who have gone on to flourish in the first team (eg: Cristiano Ronaldo).

So, in spite of all the negativity surrounding the club, success could yet be found in the 2018/19 season, and once again, it all hinges on Mourinho and his willingness to try out new things up front.