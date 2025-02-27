Forest 0-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings as the Gunners manage just one shot on target as injuries derail their season further | Premier League 2024-25

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 26.

As a result, the Gunners now find themselves a massive 13 points adrift of leaders Liverpool on 57, but have one game in-hand. Forest remain third with 48 points and are six behind their visitors on the night.

Despite suffering an injury scare last time around, Ethan Nwaneri's inclusion gave Arsenal some hopes of an active right side. They started the game well and even kept possession of the ball for nearly two-thirds of the first period. The Gunners even pushed Forest back into their own half for the most part but could not capitalize on the resultant pressure.

Arsenal failed to hit the target despite seven first-half attempts as none of their moves led to anything substantial. Makeshift striker Mikel Merino struggled to hold his own in the box, while Leandro Trossard could not find much space centrally. Forest defended well too, making things all the more difficult for the Gunners as both teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break.

The second half was a carbon-copy of the first in terms of possession, but Arsenal kept the ball for longer than they did in the first half. With 66% possession, one would think the Gunners would have just enough to grab at least one goal to help put them in a commanding position. However, that was easier said than done against a determined Forest side playing at home.

Arsenal attempted six second-half shots but managed to hit the target just once, as a lack of attackers has completely diminished their threat in the final third. Meanwhile, Forest could not do much better themselves, managing just one shot on target from four attempts. With neither side posing any threat to the other's goal, the game slowly meandered towards a goalless draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 7/10

Raya made two decent saves for Arsenal as he earned a straightforward clean sheet and also played two long balls as well.

Jurrien Timber - 7.5/10

Timber was solid in defence and put in an assured performance. He won nine duels, making one clearance and one interception.

William Saliba - 8/10

Saliba showed why he his still held in such high regard, winning seven duels and making seven clearances, two interceptions and also one last-man tackle.

Gabriel - 7.5/10

Arsenal's Brazilian stalwart was solid at the back as he won seven duels, making seven clearances, one tackle and one block as well.

Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

He picked up a yellow card in just the second minute and had a decent first half before being subbed off during the interval.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one key pass. He completed one dribble and won two duels in midfield.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

The Italian veteran was handed a rare start and he did well to hold his own in midfield before being subbed off after 70 minutes.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice had a good game in midfield as he won three duels, making three clearances, two tackles and one interception. He also played three key passes.

Ethan Nwaneri - 7/10

Nwaneri played for 77 minutes and attempted three shots, but could not even hit the target once. He played just one accurate cross and won seven of his 13 duels.

Mikel Merino - 7/10

Arsenal's makeshift striker saw just two chances come his way throughout the match and missed one of those. However, he played two key passes and won five duels to keep his off-the-ball effort consistent.

Leandro Trossard - 7.5/10

Trossard attempted two shots for the Gunners but both were blocked. He also won five duels, completed one dribble and played four key passes as well.

Substitutes

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

He replaced Calafiori at half-time and put in a decent performance.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

He replaced Jorginho in midfield and put in a good performance.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

He replaced Nwaneri on the right flank but could not make an impact.

Ben White & Thomas Partey - N/A

The defensive pair came on late and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating

