Forest Green Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2023

Forest Green Rovers will host Sheffield Wednesday at The New Lawn on Sunday in another round of League One football.

The home side have endured a rather torrid campaign, finding themselves in the drop zone and rapidly running out of time to save their season. They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Plymouth Argyle in their last game and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target throughout the game.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have performed well this season and are now eyeing a return to the English Championship after a two-season absence. They were beaten 4-2 by Barnsley in their last league outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit second in the league standings with 78 points from 36 games. They can leapfrog Plymouth at the top of the pile with maximum points on Sunday and will be looking to do just that.

Forest Green Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark just the second meeting between Forest Green and Sheffield.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in their reverse fixture earlier in the season, which the visitors won 5-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 17 games on the bounce, a run dating back to December last year.

The Owls have scored 64 league goals this season. Only Plymouth Argyle (67) and Ipswich Town (72) have scored more.

The Green have the joint-worst offensive record in League One this season with a goal tally of just 28.

Sheffield have picked up 34 points on the road in the league this season, the highest in the English third tier so far.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of 71.

Forest Green Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Forest Green are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 17 games across all competitions, a run dating back to December last year. They have lost seven of their last eight home matches and could struggle.

Sheffield's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten run and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Forest Green Rovers 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Forest Green Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield Wednesday

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Owls' last five matches)

