Forge vs Chivas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Forge will welcome Chivas Guadalajara for the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One clash on Wednesday (February 7th).

The hosts have not been in action since claiming a 2-1 extra-time victory over Cavalry in the final of the Canadian Premier League Playoff in October 2023. The two sides could not be separated in a goalless draw in regulation time which prompted extra-time. Ali Musse gave Cavalry the lead in the 101st minute but goals from Beni Badibanga and Tristan Borges turned the game on its head.

Chivas, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 away win over Atletico San Luiz in the Liga MX. Victor Guzman scored a brace from the spot to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The Rojiblancos booked their spot in the tournament courtesy of their runners-up finish in the Liga MX Clausura last season. Forge qualified as Canadian Premier League champions.

The winner of this tie will face either Club America or Herediano in the round of 16 next month.

Forge vs Chivas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Forge are competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup for only the second time in their history.

Four of Chivas' five games this season have produced less than three goals.

Four of Forge's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Chivas' five competitive games have produced an average of 9.2 corner kicks.

Forge vs Chivas Prediction

Forge will kickstart their season with this tie as they aim to qualify for the round of 16 for only the second time in their history. The Canadians have not been in competitive action for over three months and this could hamper their aspirations.

Chivas are making a return to this stage for the first time since 2018 when they won the trophy. Fernando Gago's side will be optimistic about progressing to the next stage and come into the game in fine form. They have won their last two games domestically after failing to win any of the first three.

We are backing the Mexicans to secure a routine victory and clean sheet here.

Prediction: Forge 0-2 Chivas

Forge vs Chivas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chivas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks