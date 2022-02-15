Forge vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

CONCACAF Champions League 2022 action gets underway over the week as Forge FC host Cruz Azul at Tim Hortons Field on Wednesday.

Liga MX clubs have dominated the competition, with Monterrey being the reigning champions.

Cruz Azul have the joint-most appearances in the final of the competition alongside Club America. They most recently exited the competition in the semi-finals against eventual champions Monterrey.

This will be the first appearance in the finals for the Canadian hosts, who made it to the semi-finals of the 2021 CONCACAF League last year.

Forge vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. Cruz Azul have squared off against a Canadian side four times so far, with all these meetings coming against Toronto FC in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Forge form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-L

Cruz Azul form guide (Liga MX): L-W-D-W-W

Forge vs Cruz Azul Team News

Forge

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the home side. This will be the first competitive game for the hosts since December, so we expect them to be a bit rusty here.

Omar Browne was shown a red card in the Canadian Premier League final game in December but that won't affect his participation in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul

The visiting side traveled to Canada without any reported injuries or suspensions. They have been in solid form in Liga MX so far and few changes are expected in the starting XI from their 2-1 loss at home to Necaxa in the league on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Forge vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Forge Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Triston Henry (GK); Dominic Samuel, Jonathan Grant, Garven-Michée Metusala, Daniel Stampatori; Kyle Bekker, Aboubacar Sissoko; Kwasi Poku, Omar Browne, Tristan Borges; Terran Campbell

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): José de Jesús Corona (GK); Alejandro Mayorga, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Juan Escobar; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Alberto Rodríguez; Bryan Angulo

Forge vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Forge have not played a game in over two months but should be able to put up a good performance at home in this game. Cruz Azul have scored seven goals in five games and conceded four in the same period.

Nonetheless, the Mexican side have the upper hand in terms of squad quality and should be able to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Forge 1-2 Cruz Azul

