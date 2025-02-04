Forge vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Forge and Monterrey will square off in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-one tie on Wednesday (February 5th). The game will be played at Tim Hortons Field.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Orlando City in a friendly last week.

Monterrey, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Necaxa in the Liga MX. Fidel Ambriz broke the deadlock in the 45th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

La Pandilla will shift their focus back to the continent and booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their aggregate finish in Liga MX. Forge are here through winning the CPL Shield.

Trending

The winner of this tie will face the winner of the games between Saprissa and Vancouver Whitecaps in the next round.

Forge vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Nine of Monterrey's last 10 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Six of Forge's last seven games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Monterrey have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (four draws).

Five of Forge's last six games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Forge have lost four of their last five games (one win).

Forge vs Monterrey Prediction

Forge have not been in competitive action since wrapping up their Canadian Premier League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Cavalry in the playoff final in November 2024. This will be their second participation in this tournament, with their sole appearance coming in 2022 when they were eliminated by Cruz Azul with a 4-1 aggregate defeat.

Another Mexican side lies in wait in the form of Monterrey this time around. The Nueva Leon outfit are one of the most established sides in this competition, having won the tournament on five occasions in the past (the third-most in history). They have also been in competitive action over the last few months and Martin Demichellis' side will be expected to advance to the next round.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Forge 1-2 Monterrey

Forge vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Monterrey to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback