Forgotten Arsenal man offered to Serie A side on loan: Reports

Lazio have been offered Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira who spent the past season on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina.

Torreira, 26, has been somewhat of a forgotten man at the Emirates Stadium, having joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018.

The Uruguayan midfielder has had loan spells at Atletico Madrid and most recently Fiorentina.

It appears the latter are not keen on pursuing a permanent deal having dropped Torreira in the closing stages of the season.

He made 35 appearances for Vincenzo Italiano's side, scoring five goals and contributing two assists.

However, Torreira could remain in Serie A with Lazio having been offered the chance to sign him.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), he is one of many options being explored by Maurizio Sarri this summer.

Arsenal are looking to sell the midfielder given that his contract expires next summer.

Sarri reportedly asked Lazio to sign Torreira last summer, although he would eventually move to Fiorientina instead.

The Stadio Olimpico outfit would require the Gunners to secure a new deal with Torreira if they wanted to sign him on loan.

Otherwise, they will have to sign Torreira permanently with a fee of around €15 million being touted (per TheHardTackle).

Arsenal looking to sign a Serie A midfielder this summer

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz and could have to pay as much as £34 million for the Spaniard (per The Sun).

Ruiz, 26, has reportedly turned down a new deal with the Naples side and wants to secure a move away.

He has been linked with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona previously but the Gunners are now reportedly in the fray.

His current contract with Napoli runs until next summer, so the Parthenopians might look to cash in on the midfielder.

Ruiz made 38 appearances for Luciano Spalletti's side this season, scoring seven goals and contributing five assists.

His impressive spell with Napoli has seen him pick up 15 international caps for Spain and he is in the running to make their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Arsenal's potential sale of Torreira would open the door for Ruiz to come in and improve Mikel Arteta's midfield.

Thomas Partey's injury at the end of the season coincided with the Gunners just missing out on Champions League qualification.

Reinforcing the midfield will be in Arteta's best interests given the team's lack of depth in the area.

