Format change of UEFA Women’s Champions League is a positive move

Denis Knezovic FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 20 Dec 2019, 00:06 IST SHARE

Wolfsburg v Lyon - UEFA Women's Champions League: Quarter Final Second Leg

A few weeks ago, UEFA announced a major overhaul of its Women's Champions League competition, which will take effect in the 2021-22 season.

The tournament is currently entirely based on the knockout system from the Round of 32 forward, will then include a group stage instead of the current Round of 16. This will guarantee that each team plays an additional four games at that stage, compared to the current format.

Playing more games at a high continental level will professionalize women's teams further and will help tremendously with player development.

Another key change to the competition is financial in nature. At the moment, UEFA only centrally markets the final of the Women's Champions League, while leaving broadcasting rights of the earlier rounds up to the individual home teams involved.

Clubs can market the matches only in a limited way, compared to what the confederation of European football can do. UEFA has access to a much wider variety of media companies and sponsors than any club on its own.

From the 2021-22 season, UEFA will centrally market all matches from the group stage on and some before it.

There are also other changes, including the increase of the number of teams eligible to participate from each country, or the stage at which they do so. All of the reforms will revolutionize women's club football in Europe.

By allowing more teams to qualify for the Champions League, it will make the domestic leagues more competitive. Especially with added prestige and money on the line.

It is needless to say that one has to wait and see how it will all play out, but at the very least, it is going to be a giant step in the right direction.UEFA and the top clubs have a vested interest in making the Champions League the best club competition in the world for women, with these changes, that can become a reality.