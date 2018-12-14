×
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger tips Zinedine Zidane to restart managerial career in the Premier League

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
234   //    14 Dec 2018, 14:25 IST

IWC Private Dinner Reception
IWC Private Dinner Reception

What's the story?

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has tipped compatriot and ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to manage a Premier League side soon.

In case you didn't know...

Wenger was in charge of North London club Arsenal for more than 20 years and has established himself as the club's most successful manager, having won a number of Premier League titles and cups. The Frenchman even led the club to a full unbeaten season that gave birth to the Invincibles.

Following a tumultuous last few years, Wenger stepped down as manager at the end of the previous season. He has since been replaced by Unai Emery.

Zidane, on the other hand, departed Real Madrid at the end of last season after helping Los Blancos to win their third consecutive Champions League title. 

The Frenchman was initially replaced by Julen Lopetegui, who was then sacked by the club following Real's horrible start to the season. He has since been replaced by Santiago Solari.

The heart of the matter

Amid rumours of Zidane's move to Manchester United, former Gunners boss Wenger has tipped the former Los Blancos manager to soon manage a Premier League club.

When asked about the potential of a Premier League move for Zidane, Wenger told beIN Sports, "Yes, why not? If you want to work at the top, it has to be England nowadays."

"But there are many uncertainties with Brexit and the uncertainty: will the Premier League continue to dominate financially? We'll know soon.

"England is the only country with six or seven teams that can fight for the championship.

"In all the other countries basically you can say in December who will win the championship and there are some countries, like France, where you can say it in September."

Wenger's entire conversation can be seen below:

What's next?

To date, Zidane is yet to return as the manager of any club and it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will indeed move to the English top tier any time soon.

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
