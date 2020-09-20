Former Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes that Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale loan will prove to be a better signing than Liverpool's purchase of Thiago Alcantara.

The Welshman, who spent the best part of a decade in North London before moving to Real Madrid for a then-world record fee, spent a much-maligned spell in the Spanish capital.

Despite his list of stunning accolades and achievements with the club, he eventually fell out of favour under manager Zinedine Zidane, and is now set for a second spell at the club where he made his name.

3 - Gareth Bale is the third player in the FIFA Club World Cup history to score in three different editions, after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ace. pic.twitter.com/QxApce2Dx3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 19, 2018

Thiago, on the other hand, is widely regarded as the best central midfielder in the world at the moment after his breathtaking heroics for Bayern Munich. The Spaniard was a colossal figure for the Bavarians in their treble-winning campaign under Hans-Dieter Flick.

Both signings have been confirmed by their respective clubs, and while Bale is yet to recover from an injury, Thiago has already made his debut for the Reds in a Premier League win against Chelsea.

Parlour delivers verdict on Tottenham's and Liverpool's marquee signings

Liverpool star Thiago on his debut

Although Gareth Bale and Thiago are two vastly different players in every regard, Ray Parlour believes that Bale could bring more to his side than Thiago will to Liverpool. Speaking on the Welshman and the Spaniard's moves to the Premier League, the former English midfielder said on talkSPORT;

"I think [Gareth] Bale can bring more to the team for Tottenham [Hotspur]. I think Liverpool are an excellent team anyway and that strengthens the midfield; they've got [Jordan] Henderson, [Gini] Wijnaldum, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain."

He continued,

"They’ve got so many good players in there, but Thiago is an excellent signing. But, I think if you can get the best out of Bale and get him fit, I think Bale will be a better signing [than Thiago]."

75 - Half-time substitute Thiago completed more passes (75) than any Chelsea player managed in the entire match. Since full passing data is available for the Premier League (2003-04), his 75 successful passes are the most by a player who played a maximum of 45 minutes. Control. pic.twitter.com/UvHfrw1ggN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

Despite saying that Bale could perhaps offer Tottenham Hotspur more than what Thiago could bring to the table at Liverpool, Parlour maintains that the 29-year-old midfielder is of a 'different class'.

The former Arsenal great explained,

"Well I think he [Thiago] is an all-round midfielder. His passing ability from what I have seen in the [UEFA Champions League] semi-final and the final was superb. Absolutely different class – his range of passing means he's an all-round midfielder for me; he gets his tackles in, he can pass the ball."

Thiago was purchased by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for a reported all-inclusive fee of €30m, while Bale was re-signed on loan for a season from Real Madrid. Tottenham also completed the signing of left-back Sergio Reguilon.

