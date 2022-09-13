Former Arsenal player forced out by Mikel Arteta could become captain of Champions League side - Reports 

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is reportedly in line to become the long-term captain of Olympique Marseille, according to L’Equipe (via The Boot Room). The Frenchman seems to have come a long way from the time he was forced out of the Gunners' squad by Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta and Matteo Guendouzi had a major fallout following Arsenal's game against Brighton & Hove Albion back in June 2020. Since then, the French midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium and forced out of the club.

Guendouzi spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin before moving to Marseille for another loan spell last season. He had an impressive campaign in France which convinced the Ligue 1 side to make the move permanent for a fee of around £9 million.

Matteo Guendouzi did have another fallout, this time with the Marseille manager. However, the pair have come to terms with one another, with Guendouzi now being seen as an important member of the first-team squad.

The French international is now in line to become the permanent club-captain at Olympique Marseille. It is worth mentioning that the former Arsenal midfielder was given the armband by manager Igor Tudor during their 2-1 win over Lille in Ligue 1.

It is impressive for a 23-year-old midfielder to be touted as the next captain for a big club like Marseille. The current club captain is Dimitri Payet, who is 35 and well into the twilight of his career.

Guendouzi has been an integral player in Marseille's impressive start to the 2022-23 season. They are second in the Ligue 1 standings and level on points with leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Guendouzi has featured in all seven league games so far and has contributed two assists along the way.

It is worth mentioning that unlike Arsenal, Marseille are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Ligue 1 side have been drawn alongside Sporting CP, Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt in the group stage.

Arsenal's midfield has evolved immensely over the past few seasons

Arsenal have been busy in recent transfer windows and have greatly strengthened their midfield. Last summer, they signed Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga. Odegaard has since gone on to become the club’s captain ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Gunners also signed Fabio Vieira in the recently-concluded summer transfer window for a fee of around £34 million.

Squawka @Squawka Martin Ødegaard has won possession in the final ⅓ more times than any other player in Europe's top five leagues so far this season. Martin Ødegaard has won possession in the final ⅓ more times than any other player in Europe's top five leagues so far this season. 😤 https://t.co/Fokiv3t2D6

As things stand, Mikel Arteta has a host of midfield options to choose from. These include existing members of the team, including Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Edited by Diptanil Roy