Former EPL midfielder Javier Mascherano lavishes praise on Liverpool

Mascherano lavished praise on Klopp's multi-faceted Liverpool team

Former EPL midfielder Javier Mascherano has lauded Jurgen Klopp's current Liverpool side. After coming agonisingly close to the EPL title last season, the Reds find themselves 25 points clear in the EPL summit and within two wins of securing the title.

Having made a name for himself at West Ham United, Mascherano secured a switch to fellow EPL side in 2007. However, the Argentine decided to part ways with the Reds in 2010, as Barcelona made an irresistible offer to secure his signature.

After winning several major trophies with Barcelona, including two UEFA Champions League crowns, Mascherano moved to Hebei China Fortune in 2018. Since then, he has returned to his homeland in Argentina and currently plies his trade with Estudiantes.

Speaking to local outlet TyC Sports, the former EPL midfielder lauded the current Liverpool side.

Former EPL midfielder hails 'complete' Liverpool team

Javier Mascherano made a name for himself at Liverpool

Mascherano pointed out Liverpool's tactical evolution over the years as a key factor in their recent dominance.

“The team that continues to surprise me with the evolution it has had is Liverpool. It is clear that Klopp has put it together in his image and likeness."

“I am 10 years behind, I see how we played at Liverpool then and it is nothing like what I see today."

Jurgen Klopp arrived in the EPL in 2015 and has put Liverpool back on their perch. Mascherano, however, has been a fan of the German since his days at Borussia Dortmund.

“I have been following Klopp since he coached Dortmund, which was a pressing team similar to what Liverpool does today.

“Before it was much more direct, but he has now added positional play."

The combative defensive midfielder was a firm fan favourite before his controversial switch to Barcelona in 2010. Despite the circumstances in his move, Mascherano holds Liverpool in high regard, as he referred to Klopp's Reds as a complete team.

“That evolution is what I like because, in the end, it ends up being a more complete team. It has all facets and shows different styles.

“They can counter-attack, they also press you high and if they have to play in their own half, like against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, they also do it.”

Liverpool are two wins away from mathematically securing the EPL title, as they look to cap off a historic season with their first EPL crown in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just once in the EPL this season and have recorded 27 wins from their first 29 games, a new top-flight record.

Earlier this week, EPL sides were granted permission to return to team training in small groups of 10. As things stand, the Premier League could restart as early as June 12th, and a decision is expected to be made in the coming days.