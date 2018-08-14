Former Leicester Striker Ahmed Musa scores on Al Nassr debut

raphaeloshoke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 125 // 14 Aug 2018, 18:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Musa scores for Al Nassr (photo courtesy: Al Nassr)

Former Leicester striker Ahmed Musa couldn’t have hoped for a better start to his career in Saudi Arabia as he scored on his debut for Al Nassr in their 2-1 victory over Al – Jazira in the Arab Champions League on Monday.

Musa who swapped the English Premier League for the Saudi Arabian league two weeks ago, came off the bench to score what became the winning goal in the 76th minute as Al-Nassr got their Arab Champions League campaign up and running.

The goal was reminiscent of the one he scored in the World Cup against Iceland as he outran Al-Jazira defender, Musallem Fayez and neatly tucked the ball in the net.

Musa who received a rousing welcome on his arrival in Riyadh last Friday is set to play a key role in the coach Gustavo Quinteros plans for the season.

He is already looking to score more goals for his new club as he posted a message on his twitter handle after the game which read “Just the beginning”.

The club Al Nassr also celebrated Musa’s goal and the victory as they tweeted the Message;

The Nigerian eagle 🦅 Ahmed Musa @Ahmedmusa718 made his debut, added the second goal for #ALNASSR showing an outstanding pace⚡️ pic.twitter.com/x46qrr9TGK — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrSaudiFCe) August 13, 2018

Before joining Al Nassr, Musa spent two seasons at Leicester but failed to sparkle as he had great difficulty settling down.

He returned to his former club CSKA Moscow in January on loan and rediscovered his goal scoring form. He scored 7 goals in 16 matches to help the team win the Russian League.

He then had an outstanding World Cup with Nigeria as he scored two goals in the victory over Iceland with one of the goals getting nominated for goal of the tournament.

The transfer of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester city was expected to afford Ahmed Musa more playing time at Leicester this season but the Nigerian had other plans as he pushed for the move to Al- Nassr which eventually materialized on the 4th of August.

Musa signed a four year deal with the Riyadh based club.

You can watch all the goals from the game here: