Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger hits out at VAR

Vishal Subramanian Published Dec 30, 2019

Daniel Agger spent 8 fruitful years in the Red half of Merseyside

Former Liverpool fan favourite Daniel Agger has lashed out at the introduction and implementation of the VAR in the Premier League. The Dane, who represented the Reds for 8 years between 2006 and 2014, took to social media to express his displeasure at the chain of events that unfolded in Liverpool's latest league game, although the decision was in favour of the Merseyside club.

As Jurgen Klopp's side hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, the away side had an equalizer ruled out upon consultation with the VAR. Although it initially looked like there wasn't enough evidence to make a definitive decision, Jonny Otto was adjudged to have been marginally offside in the buildup and the goal was subsequently ruled out, much to the dismay of the Wolves supporters.

"I have been fortunate enough to play the lovely game of football without VAR. What it has become is [in] my opinion a disaster. Even though it helped my team today."

Wolves became the fourth side in the English top-flight this week to have a goal ruled out for a marginal offside call. Although the VAR has helped iron out the flaws in the game, the system is still very much a work in progress and Agger added that he was lucky to play in a day and age without technology interfering with the beautiful game.