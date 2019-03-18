Former Man United boss reveals Real Madrid superstar agreed to join the Red Devils in 2014

David Moyes was sacked just after nine months at the Old Trafford.

What's the story?

Former Manchester United boss, David Moyes, has revealed that Real Madrid superstar, Toni Kroos, would have joined the Red Devils in 2014 - had he not been sacked.

In case you didn't know..

In what was an arduous task, the Scottish tactician took over the Old Trafford job from Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

In the 51 matches he managed the Red Devils, the 55-year-old won 26, drew 10, and lost 15, forcing the Manchester United hierarchy to sack him just nine months into his six-year contract.

At the point, Toni Kroos was in a dispute with his former club, Bayern Munich, over contract issues. Despite being a regular starter and a stand-out performer in the midfield, the Bavarian chiefs refused to pay him a similar paycheck than that of his compatriot, Mario Gotze.

Making the most of the situation in the German club, Los Blancos signed the central-midfielder in 2014.

The heart of the matter

David Moyes has revealed that Kroos agreed to join Manchester United during his helm at the club. However, the sacking of the former Everton boss changed everything.

Speaking about the situation in the 2013-14 season, Moyes said:

“During the season I had met Toni Kroos," he said.

"And he agreed that he would come to Manchester United before he went to Real Madrid."

“But somewhere in there, I lost my job and Toni chose to go elsewhere.”

The former Man United boss also revealed that he was on the verge of signing Gareth Bale as well in 2014:

“By the time we got to the end of the transfer window we always thought we had a chance of getting Gareth Bale.

“We hoped we could talk him out of going to Real Madrid, because already it was sort of half done. We offered more money, we had tried to entice him.

“We did. We did. We had it and we tried.”

What's next?

Following two successive defeats for the first time in Solksjaer's helm, the Red Devils would look to bounce back against their arch-rivals, Liverpool.

After crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Wolves, the Red Devils are fighting for the top-four spot in the Premier League.

