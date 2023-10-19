Former manager backs 'world-class' Real Madrid superstar to 'retrace' Lionel Messi steps if he remains humble

Elite young talents in football are always compared to Lionel Messi, and rising Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is the latest to receive the honor. Legendary Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi believes the 20-year-old Englishman can emulate Messi's success as a footballer if he remains level-headed.

Bellingham has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in the world since joining Real Madrid this summer. He has performed at a high level for club and country, and was impressive for his country as they defeated Italy 3-1 this week. He won the penalty for the England's first goal and set up Marcus Rashford for his team's second.

Former AC Milan boss Sacchi, who is regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, recently said that he has been impressed by the young midfielder's performances. The Italian manager, who adores Lionel Messi, said to La Gazzetta dello Sport that he believes Bellingham could emulate the Argentine's career.

“He was dominant. Damn, he is so strong. He does everything. He always plays for the team. Only Messi had impressed me so much at his age. Of course, Bellingham is different from Leo, but if he remains this humble he can retrace his steps because Bellingham is world-class.”

Bellingham has already matched Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's record by scoring 10 goals in his first 10 appearances for Los Blancos, an incredible return from midfield. Bellingham is also the leading candidate to be named as the 2023 Golden Boy award winner.

Lionel Messi remains gold standard in global football

Throughout his career, Argentine and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has delivered a very high level. During his time at Barca under manager Pep Guardiola, who has learned a lot from Arrigo Sacchi, Messi established himself as one of the greatest players of all time.

The levels of success attained by Lionel Messi at an individual and team level are astonishing. The Inter Miami star has won the UEFA Champions League four times and the FIFA World Cup, tasting success at the highest level for club and country.

Messi is likely to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this year, an incredible achievement for the 36-year-old Argentine.