Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia signs for LD Quito

Antonio Valencia's next destination has been revealed

What's the story?

Antonio Valencia has signed for LD Quito, a professional club which plays in the Ecuadorian Serie A. This move will see the 33-year-old return to his home nation after 14 years.

In case you didn't know

After a decade-long Manchester United career, Antonio Valencia announced his departure from the Old Trafford before the end of last season. His final season at the club saw him participate in just 6 Premier League games, with injuries and bad form hampering the Ecuadorian's 10th season at the Theatre Of Dreams.

The heart of the matter

Valencia started his professional career in Ecuador with El Nacional. After a 3-year-stay in his home nation, Valencia then moved to Villareal in La Liga. After a decent loan spell at Wigan Athletic, he sealed a permanent transfer to the Premier League club in 2007. In 2009, Valencia secured his dream move to Manchester United.

At the club, the Ecuadorian impressed after an unsteady start. As he shifted to the right-back position, Valencia became a regular member of the Manchester United squad. He was also announced as the captain of the club for the recently concluded season.

However, Valencia has now returned to his home country with a move to LD Quito. The club announced their marquee signing in a stylish way.

With this move, Valencia would be playing for his boyhood club's fierce rival in Ecuador. LD Quito has been a prominent club in the Ecuadorian Serie A for some seasons now. The club's most recent success was the League victory in 2018.

What's next?

Manchester United has moved on from Valencia to finding other targets in the market for the right-back position. While Ashley Young and Diago Dalot are in the squad, the club is also close to signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.