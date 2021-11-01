"He fights for every single ball" - Gary Neville claims Manchester United lack 'personality' and 'character' when star man doesn't play

Premier League legend Gary Neville has lauded Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani for his hunger for goals and work-rate. Neville believes his former club lack 'character' and 'personality' when Edinson Cavani does not play.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often used Edinson Cavani as an impact substitute in the second half of games since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The 34-year-old has struggled to make an impact this season due to a lack of playing time.

Solskjaer, however, opted to play Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani together in attack against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Both Ronaldo and Cavani found the back of the net.

Gary Neville, however, opted to focus on Cavani's performance as his work-rate and hunger had a massive impact on Manchester United's overall performance.

"Cavani? You see his face when he scored the goal. He's got a massive personality and character that the team lack when he doesn't play. He fights for every single ball, he's hungry, chases things down. He's demanding," Gary Neville told Sky Sports.

Manchester United headed into Saturday's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on the back of a 5-0 demolition at the hands of Liverpool last weekend at Old Trafford. Solskjaer was desperate to come away with all three points in order to save his job.

The 49-year-old opted to deploy a 3-5-2 system for the game against Tottenham, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani play together in attack.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for United with a stunning volley in the 39th minute before providing an assist to Cavani for the club's second goal in the 64th minute. Marcus Rashford added a third to lead Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over the north London club.

Manchester United's latest victory lifted them up to fifth place in the Premier League table and eased the pressure on the underfire Solskjaer.

Edinson Cavani could be the key to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saving his job at Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have lacked intensity, work-rate and desire in recent weeks. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho have all been criticized for a lack of work-rate and being unable to press teams.

Edinson Cavani adds another dimension to Manchester United's attack. The striker's ability to press opposition defenses, win the ball back and put defenders under pressure could help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turn things around at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian will, however, have to manage Cavani's workload as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar