Premier League 2018-19: Paul Scholes gives his predictions for the upcoming season

Former Manchester United and England legend Paul Scholes has been a very active and vocal pundit in recent times. He usually gives a very honest and straightforward analysis of any game or an individual, which greatly appeals to the fans.

During a recent interview, Scholes gave his predictions for the Premier League 2018-19 season. The interview can be seen below:

Scholes, who has won 11 Premier League trophies with Manchester United, believes Manchester City will break the 10-year Premier League record and successfully defend their league title.

Surprisingly, he believes the two new managers, Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery, will not lead their respective teams to a top 4 finish. Under Sarri, Chelsea are expected to play a different brand of football, one that we are not used to seeing Chelsea play, and maybe that is the reason Scholes is circumspect about their chances.

As for Arsenal, it is widely believed that under Unai Emery, the mood around Emirates will improve. But Scholes thinks otherwise.

Scholes has also been quite critical about Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in recent times. It's no wonder Mourinho thinks Scholes is phenomenal as a player, but not as a pundit.

Scholes believes that Liverpool and City are miles ahead of United at the moment. But he expects his former club to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for the next season.

When asked about the 'surprise package' this season, Scholes backed Fulham to be the team to watch out for this season. According to him, they have made some really good signings and if they can get the atmosphere buzzing, then Craven Cottage will be a hard place to visit this season.

In race for the Golden Boot, Scholes expressed skepticism about Sergio Augero's fitness and so he opted for Harry Kane to pick the award at the end of the season.

Scholes also thinks Lewis Cook from Bournemouth could be the surprise player this season. He was really impressed by Cook's performance last time against United, and expects him to deliver once again for Eddie Howe's side.