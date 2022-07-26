Former Manchester United midfielder’s partner took up job at clothing store despite player earning £100,000 per week in wages at Old Trafford 

The partner of former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin reportedly took up a part-time job while her man was earning £100,000 a week.

According to The Star, Camille Sold began dating the French midfielder in 2015. She later moved up north with Schneiderlin, following his £31.5 million transfer from Southampton to the Red Devils (Transfermarkt).

The pair stayed in the five-star Lowry Hotel. While settling into life in Manchester, Sold took up a job at an Adidas store in the city center. She manned the tills and helped customers on the shop floor.

Schneiderlin failed to make an impact at Old Trafford and only made 47 appearances for Manchester United. He was sold to Everton just 18 months after his arrival.

The defensive-midfielder played 88 games across four seasons for the Toffees and failed to live up to the high standards he previously set at Southampton. The former French international joined Nice in the summer of 2020, where he still plays today.

Morgan Schneiderlin admits he 'regretted' leaving Manchester United 'very quickly'

Back in February 2022, the midfielder spoke of his regret about leaving the Red Devils in 2017 when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

The Frenchman not only admitted that joining Everton was the wrong move for his career at the time, but it has also damaged his opportunities since. He told L'Equipe, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“I learned a lot from my departure from Manchester United. I had played 40 matches the previous season with Manchester. When I come back from the Euros, I take ten days off and I play very little for three, four months."

“Then, I have Ronald Koeman and Everton who are pushing hard to get me, every day, from October. I will remember it all my life: I should have played against Liverpool, starter, and the coach comes to see me. He tells me he doesn’t feel me inside the group. I tell him that, indeed, with what has happened in the last three months, I am not in it and I want to go to Everton."

“I regretted it very quickly. Even if it went very well at Everton. When you play for Manchester United - when you’re at a club like that - it’s not for a moment of doubt that you have to question everything. Look at Ander Herrera. The first year I arrived, he was on the bench; he persevered, and today he is at PSG.”

