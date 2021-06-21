Former Manchester United midfielder urges club to sign Real Madrid star 

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has urged the club to sign Raphael Varane to challenge for trophies next season.

Varane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United as he enters the final year of his contract at Real Madrid.

The Whites could sell him this summer if they fail to secure his future in the coming weeks, and Manchester United are ready to pounce.

The Red Devils have tried and failed to sign him in the past, but are in a good position to get their man this summer.

Real Madrid are still trying to persuade Varane to stay, as they will be without club stalwart Sergio Ramos next season. Losing two key defenders in the same window would be a bitter blow.

Butt says Varane is the ideal defender to play alongside Maguire at Manchester United

Nicky Butt has explained that Raphael Varane has all the abilities that would make him the ideal defensive partner to club captain Harry Maguire.

“The biggest thing that needs addressing for me at Manchester United this summer is that centre-back position – we need a partner for Harry Maguire. It has to be someone that’s going to be compatible with Maguire,” Butt said.

"If you spend the kind of money you did on Harry Maguire, you then have to follow it up by bringing someone in who can play with him. He’s the club captain – Victor Lindelof is too similar to him. It needs to be someone with pure, blistering pace, someone who can play out from the back.

“Everyone talks about Raphael Varane. I understand he’s a little bit older than most people would perhaps like, but you just have to go back to the days of Teddy Sheringham. I think we bought him when he was 32, and we went and won the treble with him. If Varane is available, then I’d go all out for him,” he added.

Real Madrid are looking to sell Varane for a fee of £80 million this summer, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if that price comes down.

